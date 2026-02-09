Australian Idol Winner Royston Noell and Greg Gould Team Up For Soulful New Anthem

2023 Australian Idol winner Royston Noell is teaming up with Aussie music powerhouse Greg Gould for an iconic new anthem.

The pair are set to release their new song You Are Enough next week.

Their first single together will explore the ideas of owning your worth, drowning out the noise, and remembering you are always enough, exactly as you are.

Royston Noell and Greg Gould reunite to release You Are Enough

Although Royston Noell (also known as Royston Sagigi-Baira) gained national attention in 2023 when he vowed audiences with his powerful, soulful voice on Australian Idol, it wasn’t the first time the proudly queer Thanakwithi and Badu Island man had been on television.

It also wasn’t the first time he had crossed paths with singer Greg Gould, who had found his own fame after appearing on Australia’s Got Talent.

Five years earlier, Gould had appeared as one of the 100 judges on the Channel 7 television show All Together Now, it was here that he first saw Royston’s amazing vocal ability, which took him all the way to the grand final of the competition.

When looking for a collaborator for You Are Enough, Royston was an easy pick for Gould.

“I was blown away by the power and vulnerability in his voice” he said of their time on the show together.

“When I was looking for the right person to help carry this message and sing this song with me, Royston was honestly my first choice. We started chatting over Zoom and got along so well. Then while I was in Sydney on tour, I popped into the studio with him, and we started creating. I’ve said this to Royston before — he sings it so beautifully and it suits his voice so perfectly that it genuinely feels like we wrote it for him. He’s a lovely human being, an incredible artist, and I’m really honoured to release this track together.”

Royston is equally as excited to release their song, “I can’t wait for the world to hear it” he says. “It’s such an amazing, beautiful track and I had so much fun creating it and I love singing with Greg. So proud of us and the song.”

The pair are set to release the song nationally on February 20, in the hopes that it will resonate as an anthem for self-worth within the community.

“I wrote this song for anyone who’s ever felt like I did — like no matter how much you tried to please everyone, it never felt like enough” Greg says. “All those outside opinions were drowning out how I felt about myself and started to diminish my own worth. This song became a reminder to myself — and hopefully to others— that we are enough exactly as we are, and that it’s okay to lean on the people who truly love us… our chosen family.”

The song is part of Gregs forthcoming album Strings Attached (Deluxe) and his collaboration with Royston is just one of many famous voices he has paired with recently.

Greg has performed with the likes of Australia Idol Alumni Kate DeAraugo and Emily Williams, The Voice season one winner Karise Eden (who features on the upcoming album) and many more, he has even recorded with Drag Race All Stars contestant AJA for their song Bloodlines. He has even teamed up with En Vogue singer Maxine Jones and Grammy winner Shoshana Bean.

You Are Enough is available to stream from February 20 and can be pre-ordered on all platforms here.

You can also catch Gregs album launch at the Memo Music Hall in Victoria on April 11 for the Strings Attached Festival where he will be appearing alongside Kate DeAraugo, Emily Williams, Karise Eden, Cle Morgan Tarryn Stokes, Adam Noviello and Joan & The Giants. Tickets are available to purchase online here.