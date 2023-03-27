Queer Indigenous Singer Royston Sagigi-Baira Crowned Australian Idol 2023

Australian Idol has a new winner – twenty-four-year-old queer Indigenous singer Royston Sagigi-Baira.

Royston, a Thanakwithi and Badu Island man, won the public vote, $100,000, a recording contract with Sony Music and a trip to the US to meet music industry officials.

“I just want to say thank you so much, everyone, who voted for me,” Royston said after his win on Sunday night.

“Thank you all this mob up here (in the audience), all my family and friends for coming. Everyone who’s been voting. I don’t know what else to say. Thank you so much!”

Royston grew up in Old Mapoon in Far North Queensland and was a youth worker before embarking on his Australian Idol journey. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Music) at the Queensland University of Technology.

Queer, Indigenous And Plus-Sized

“This doesn’t really happen to people like me,” Royston told NITV. “[I think of] all the communities I want to represent, being queer, being Indigenous and being plus-sized. I really feel like I’ve shown Australia that if you believe in yourself, you can really follow a dream.”

Royston has said that he nurtured his love for music in the Old Mapoon Church on western Cape York, which he attended while he was growing up.

“In Mapoon there were no singers my age. We didn’t have music classes or anything. I didn’t have any musical influences other than church. None of my family or siblings sing, so I was very isolated,” Royston told the Uniting Church Assembly, earlier this month.

Fighting For Your Dreams

“When you are from a remote Indigenous community, those types of dreams seem so far away. You think it could never happen to someone like me. That’s why for me it’s so important to give that representation on TV for mob back home, and in remote communities everywhere.”

“I have been through a lot of tough situations. I really hope I can show it doesn’t matter where you come from, or what you have been through, you can still do amazing things, as long as you work hard and fight for your dreams,” said Royston.

Royston reflected on his journey when he made it to the Top 50. “I’ve worked so hard for this. Moved from my indigenous community in Far North Queensland to the city experiencing cultural shock, did over 3 years of vocal training, have moved states to work with industry people. I’ve sacrificed being away from everyone and everything I know and love so this is so special,” he posted on social media.

“To think that little boy from a small indigenous community in Far North Queensland that used to get bullied for singing and was so shy to sing in front of anyone because of it, dreaming in his room and only had movies to dream big about made it to the Top 6,” Royston posted on his social media after he made it to the Final 6 in the competition.

After his win, Royston told his followers he will continue to work hard to make his dreams a reality. “This is only the beginning for me. I’m gonna work so hard after this,” Royston posted on Instagram.











