71st Sydney Film Festival

By MARK MORELLINI

The prestigious Sydney Film Festival (SFF) will be celebrating its 71st anniversary this year, with a program of over 200 movies from around the world.

Filmmakers will be competing for cash awards but more importantly many up and coming filmmakers will be screening their works not only for local audiences, but also for their peers, which could lead to prosperous careers within the film industry.

Judging by the the selection of quality movies in the program, this promises to be the most highly attended presentation, with something for all tastes.

“This selection, though diverse in setting and scope, reveals some common themes: resilience foremost amongst them. These films offer a taste of a festival program rich with discovery and insight, poised to captivate, and inspire,” SFF Director Nashen Moodley said.

The Opening Night Gala screening of Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line at the magnificent State Theatre, is a love letter to Australia’s favourite rock band and after 45 years their story is told for the first time in film.

Australian futuristic sci-fi mystery thriller In Vitro and The Pool, a portrait of iconic Bondi Icebergs, are two Australian movies having their premiere at the festival and should prove to be popular choices for festival attendees.

International festival prize-winners are always a drawing card for decerning cinephiles and The Rye Horn, Green Borderand Pepe are three very unique cinematic offerings that must not be missed.

An offbeat documentary which may raise an eyebrow or two is Japanese produced The Contestant, which unbelievably delves on a tv contestant who was broadcast to millions of Japanese viewers while left naked in a room on a month-long challenge. This could very well be the hit of the festival!

For a very unique live event horror movie enthusiasts can attend a screening of 1987’s hit horror flick Hear My Eyes: Hellraiser rescored live and synched with a laser-art and music show.

Other highlights include 5 family friendly films about adventure and wonder in the family program.

Aussie animated features 200% Wolf and The Sloth Lane are enchanting and magical selections for families with younger children, whilst the Australian premiere of Despicable Me 4 should put smiles on the faces of all viewers, regardless of age.

The Screenability program is an important program that presents the very finest from filmmakers living with disability and returns for its eight consecutive year.

“Screenability is dedicated to amplifying the talents of filmmakers with disabilities, offering them a stage to tell their true stories and bring new insights to viewers. This year’s Screenability line-up once again includes engaging and thought-provoking films from around the world,” explained Screenability Programmer Rebecca McCormack.

A total of six works will screen in the program, which includes three Aussie shorts Unstoppable, Rehabilitating and Threshold.

Whether it’s red-carpeted events, parties, talks and discussions with filmmakers, or simply to watch a movie, all lovers of cinema should come along and experience something quite unique at this year’s Sydney Film Festival.

June 5 – 16

State Theatre and other select theatres.

www.sff.org.au or call 1300 733 733