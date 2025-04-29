Lux Pascal Says She’s ‘Incredibly Proud’ Of Her Brother Pedro Pascal For His Trans Allyship

Transgender actress Lux Pascal has spoken warmly and proudly about her brother, Pedro Pascal, praising his influence on her personal journey as a transwoman amid his meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.

Appearing at Madrid’s prestigious Platino Awards, Lux, who has built her own successful acting career in Chile with credits including Veinteañero a los 40 and Juana Brava, expressed just how proud she feels watching her brother’s continued success.

“I’m incredibly proud,” Lux shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

“But the thing is that I’ve always known that he is a superstar. It’s funny because people have been asking me, ‘Is he as kind as we think he is?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes!’”

Lux, who came out publicly as a transgender woman in 2021, spoke candidly about the invaluable support and example Pedro has provided throughout her life.

“What makes him so fabulous is that [Pedro] wears all of his humanity on his sleeve, and he doesn’t hide who he is. And I think that’s refreshing, because usually we move around the world hiding who we are. That’s the main lesson I’ve gotten from him: There’s no reason for me to hide who I am, right? And I think people are seeing that.”

Amid an increasingly hostile environment towards the trans community globally, Lux remains focused on her career, finding hope and purpose in her work.

“Maybe it’s not a good idea, but I’m focusing in my work. I’m doing stuff, and I want to keep my focus in that, and hopefully the storm will cease. But I’m grateful, and I’m extremely privileged, and I think that continuing that route will help other people think with more ease. It is a difficult time, and I wish it wasn’t as difficult. I mean, we just went through a pandemic. Can we all just chill for a while and show empathy towards one another? I don’t know, maybe I’m too much of a romantic.”

Lux teased her forthcoming projects in the United States, though she remained tight-lipped on the specifics. “I have two projects coming out, and I filmed one … I can’t really give details of what’s coming up. But yes, I do have projects coming up in the United States, and I’m excited.”

Pedro Pascal calls JK Rowling a “heinous loser”

While Lux praised Pedro’s compassion and authenticity, her brother has also recently made headlines for his own passionate defence of trans rights.

Pedro Pascal openly criticised Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, calling her a “heinous loser” following her support for legal definitions that restrict the recognition of trans women.

The controversy came on the heels of a landmark UK Supreme Court decision, ruling that legal definitions of “sex” must mean biological sex rather than gender identity.

The debate surrounding Rowling’s comments reignited further when gay pop icon Boy George came to Pascal’s defence online.

After a user implied that Pedro’s pro-trans stance equated to hating women, Boy George was quick to jump to his defence, ending up in a spat with Rowling online.

“Stop this nonsense that if you don’t agree with @jk_rowling you hate women,” the singer wrote on X (Twitter).

“She hates men. This is where this truth lies. She cannot differentiate between a ‘trans’ woman and a biological male. Which is weird with her imagination?” he snapped.

Stop this nonsense that if you don’t agree with @jk_rowling you hate women. She hates men. This is where this truth lies. She cannot differentiate between a ‘trans’ woman and a biological male. Which is weird with her imagination? https://t.co/t4pCDzm2TM — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) April 26, 2025

Rowling was quick to fire back, insisting, “I’m married to a man, George. I do not hate men,” before citing alleged statistics about sexual assault, arguing, “I simply live in reality where men – however they identify – commit 98% of sexual assaults, and 88% of victims are female. Trans-identified men are no less likely than other kinds of men to pose a risk to women or girls.”

This public exchange is another of a growing list of celebrities speaking out about Rowling and her views against trans women which has seen more and more celebrities speaking out in recent weeks.