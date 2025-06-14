Come To Daddy Crowns Their First Drag King In The Key To The Kingdom Competition

Brisbane LGBTQIA+ bar Come To Daddy has crowned the winner of their very first drag king competition, The Key To The Kingdom.

After six weeks of competition and five different categories that saw seven talented kings take to the stage a winner has been crowned.

Come To Daddy Crowns The Key To The Kingdom

Come To Daddy have crowned Stephan Lee Knott as their very first winner of The Key To The Kingdom in a thrilling competition in Brisbane overnight.

Stephan Lee Knott competed in the final against Himbo Jones, IAM and Axis BBQ who all delivered incredible show stopping performances for the judges.

“Huge thank you to everyone who supported me in this comp” Stephan wrote on Instagram.

“I am so lucky to have people who love me and love seeing me happy, it is a huge privilege that I don’t take lightly. And I’m so lucky to have found this beautiful community through this comp. It’s cloud 9 today for me.”

The competition was established following the success of their Daddy Pageant earlier this year which saw Will take home crown in the very popular competition.

“It was a byproduct of the daddy pageant,” Come To Daddy owner Billerwell Dayle told the Star Observer earlier this year.

“Just with how many kings turned up and showed up, and just their energy was fantastic. And I noticed that in the community, they don’t get a lot of spotlight.”

“So I started thinking about what I could do, and then Key to the Kingdom came out of that” he said.

“I’ve always wanted to do something with the kings, especially on a Friday night, and I just thought this would be a perfect way to kind of kick that off, getting to know some of the kings, especially kings that haven’t been to the space yet, and then giving them a space.”

The decision proved a popular one as locals flocked to the popular Brisbane bar to support the competitors across the six week competition.

Speaking to The Star Observer the morning after the competition Billerwell spoke of the fantastic evening enjoyed by all and the incredible winning performance by Stephan.

“We all had so much fun last night, and you could feel the pride and joy that all 4 finalists brought with them onto the stage” he said.

“However, Stephan had a raw emotion last night that carried him home to victory. It was a stunning reverse drag reveal performance that solidified his place as King of Kings and the ultimate holder of the Key To The Kingdom.