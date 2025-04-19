Come To Daddy Launches Drag King Comp In Brisbane

Brisbane LGBTQIA+ venue Come To Daddy is set to host their very first Drag King Competition.

The eight week competition will see Brisbane’s kings strut their stuff on the Come To Daddy stage to compete for “Key To The Kingdom.”

It follows the very successful Daddy competition recently hosted by the venue.

A Brand new drag king competition for Brisbane

Come To Daddy is set to welcome a new group of competitors for their Drag King competition.

The dynamic new competition follows on from the success of their very first Daddy pageant earlier this year.

Speaking to the Star Observer bar owner Billerwell Daye talked about the importance of the event and how it started.

“It was a byproduct of the daddy pageant,” he said “just with how many kings turned up and showed up, and just their energy was fantastic. And I noticed that in the community, they don’t get a lot of spotlight.”

“So I started thinking about what I could do, and then Key to the Kingdom came out of that” he said.

“The daddy pageant was amazing. The community really embraced. It was fantastic. And I’m just hoping to continue on with that kind of vibe and engagement with the community, because it’s bloody amazing, the Brisbane community is fantastic, the Drag community is amazing.”

“I’ve always wanted to do something with the kings, especially on a Friday night, and I just thought this would be a perfect way to kind of kick that off, getting to know some of the kings, especially kings that haven’t been to the space yet, and then giving them a space.”

”And hopefully we can kind of create a bit of a king culture there in the bar and so Friday nights can become their night, yeah, and help build up performances, build up audiences for them.”

The Key To The Kingdom competition is set to kick off on Friday May 9, 2025.

The event will feature 10 Drag Kings competition across eight weeks to win the keys to the kingdom.

Each week the competition nights will be themed as the contestant compete, with one king eliminated every week with the final 3 competing for the prize.

Entries for the competition close on Friday April 25 with the competition ending on Friday June 27 on the eve of The Queens Ball Awards.