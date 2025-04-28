DesiQ 2.0

Tamuz Ellazam
April 28, 2025
Melbourne’s biggest South Asian Queer club night returns with a vengeance, starring 30+ performers including returning dazzling dancers Hitesh Dhingra, Nupurasa and your brilliant host Bryan, and new faces including Sukhi, Pratik Vatkar, DJ José, Ashleen and Aaron Aarull. You won’t want to miss out on this second edition of the smash-hit celebration of energy, performance and culture with two DJs playing Bollywood, Bhangra and Kuthu, jaw-dropping performances by local Desi drag artists and South Asian dancers.

When: May 3, 2025 9pm–4am
Where: Inflation Entertainment Complex, 60 King Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $45
Accessibility: Inflation is not wheelchair accessible

