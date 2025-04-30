Tyra Shares Offensive Post Following Death of Jiggly Caliente

Only days after the shock death of RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente, notoriously controversial drag queen Tyra Sanchez has taken to social media yet again to post something offensive.

Jiggly Caliente, also known as Bianca Castro-Arabej, passed away in her sleep on April 27, following a severe leg infection that required the amputation of most of her right leg.

Sanchez, never one to let a moment in the spotlight pass her by, retweeted a post of hers, showing an illustration of the disgraced winner leaning against a gravestone with the inscription “here lies she who came for me”, while filing her nails.

The picture was previously used to mock The Vivienne’s death in January, but appears to have been created in relation to fellow Drag Race alum, Morgan McMichaels, as the date on the gravestone is McMichaels’ birthdate.

“You mad cause I’m BREATHING. THRIVING. LIVING. Free from any danger. Free from any overdose. Stalking my posts just to report them,” Sanchez posted.

“You can’t defeat me. Meanwhile your fav is in a coffin somewhere or snorting a line or idk gettin’ they leg cut off.”

Repeat offender

Tyra came under fire earlier in the year after posts she made in the wake of The Vivienne’s death.

The backlash was so widespread that even RuPaul herself got involved, taking to Instagram to post a caption less clip of her slapping Tyra as part of an acting challenge in season two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul (@rupaulofficial)

The international drag community has largely distanced themselves from Tyra and are encouraging fans to do the same.

Posts about Sanchez on the Reddit forum RPDRDRAMA have been deleted, with a moderator saying “I understand that this is something that we would’ve permitted in the sub at one point, but based on the platform this will give this person, we’ve decided it’s best not to allow this, and out of respect to Jiggly/Bianca.”

Sanchez isn’t the only one to face criticism for her public response to Jiggly’s death.

Problematic drag queen royalty, Lady Bunny, posted a photo of season 17 queen, Joella, wearing a mattress on the runway with the caption “RIP Jiggly”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Bunny (@official_lady_bunny)

Although some fans have accused Bunny of bad taste and possible racism, it’s fairly standard content from her.

Following The Vivienne’s death, the 62-year-old posted a picture of Sharon Osbourne with the caption “RIP The Vivienne”.