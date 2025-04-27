Drag Community Mourns The Passing Of Jiggly Caliente

The drag community around the world is today mourning the passing of Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente today.

Family of the drag star shared the tragic news of her passing online overnight.

Drag Race alumni and fans across the world have mourned her passing with an outpouring of love on social media.

Jiggly Caliente dies age 44

Overnight the family of Jiggly Caliente took to her Instagram to announce that she had sadly passed away in her sleep.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends” they wrote.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.”

“Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.”

“She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

Jiggly Caliente became a much loved part of the Drag Race universe when she sashayed onto season four of the hit show.

After publicly coming out as trans she returned to the show for a second stint on All Stars 6.

Despite not winning the show when Drag Race Philippines was announced it was revealed she would be judging the international spin off, where she served as a judge for three seasons and was expected to be judging the upcoming Slaysian Royale All Stars season.

Fans were shocked on Saturday when it was revealed that Jiggly Caliente had suffered a severe infection, requiring hospitalisation and the amputation of most of her right leg.

Her family had posted the news stating that she was taking time out from her Drag commitments to recover from the surgery.

News of her passing has triggered an outpouring of love for the late star with thousands posting messages of love for her.

“My heart, my soul, my jiggles….i will always love you” wrote Michelle Visage.

“I love you, my sister. I will forever remember our giggles together. I’m so grateful we met this lifetime” wrote JuJubee on the post.

“One of the most kindest, sweetest souls I’ve ever met. I’m gonna miss you beautiful. Thank you for always being so lovely. Rest easy legend. Sending your family so much love right now” wrote Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz.

Other Drag Race Alumni took to social media to share their own stories about the late star including Jinkx Monsoon, Bob The Drag Queen and Alaska.

Social media was flooded with other posts from friends and fans from across the globe, including the official RuPaul’s Drag Race account who shared their tribute to Jiggly Caliente.

We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family. Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always. We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this… pic.twitter.com/wkDXQKfwoy — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 27, 2025

Jaremi, who originally starred in season four of Drag Race with Jiggly under their former drag persona took to X (Twitter) to share a heartfelt message at news of the passing.

They revealed that they had rushed to Jiggly’s side at news of her illness earlier this weekend, allowing for a final goodbye between the pair, they shared stories of the love and friendship that the pair shared together.