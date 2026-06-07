Sex Discrimination Act Commissioner Slams ‘Retrograde’ Push To Redefine Women

Sex Discrimination Act protections for transgender Australians have become the centre of an escalating political battle, with Australia’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner warning proposed changes to federal law would undermine decades of progress on equality.

Sex Discrimination Act amendments proposed by Nationals MP Alison Penfold have sparked fierce criticism from legal experts, LGBTQIA+ advocates and independent MPs, who argue the move is part of a broader campaign to roll back protections for transgender and gender diverse Australians.

The proposal comes amid ongoing fallout from the landmark Tickle v Giggle case, which has become a defining test of transgender rights under Australian law.

Sex Discrimination Act Targeted After Tickle v Giggle Ruling

Australia’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner Dr Anna Cody has condemned a private member’s bill that would redefine “man” and “woman” in the Sex Discrimination Act according to biological sex.

The proposal was introduced by Nationals MP Alison Penfold following the Federal Court’s recent ruling in favour of transgender woman Roxanne Tickle, who successfully sued Giggle for Girls founder Sall Grover after being removed from the women only app.

The Full Federal Court found Tickle had been directly discriminated against because of her “gender-related appearance”, ordering Grover and Giggle to pay $20,000 in damages plus legal costs.

The ruling has since become a rallying point for conservative politicians seeking changes to Australia’s anti-discrimination laws.

Penfold has argued the judgment exposed conflicts between sex based rights and gender identity protections.

“The court now has to interpret whether sex or gender identity prevails where there is a conflict,” Penfold said.

“Women should not be silenced into submission to accept a law that takes away their right to say ‘no’ to men.”

But Dr Cody rejected the premise that transgender inclusion comes at the expense of women’s rights.

“The women’s movement has fought for centuries to avoid being defined only by biology,” she said.

“We know that being a woman has many aspects to it, and that biological aspect is one part of it, but not the entirety of it.”

Describing the proposal as a “retrograde step”, Cody warned the bill risked creating a false conflict between women and transgender Australians.

“It sends a strong message to a tiny, marginalised, disadvantaged community which is less than one per cent of the population that they’re not welcome, their needs aren’t important, and that their right to be welcome and included in society is not being respected,” she said.

The commissioner also challenged claims that transgender women present a safety risk in women’s spaces.

“There is absolutely no research, no evidence that demonstrates that enabling trans women to use those spaces, that there is a greater risk of danger,” she said.

“That is not true. In fact, trans women themselves are at high risk of violence.”

The proposed changes form part of a growing political movement targeting the Sex Discrimination Act following the Giggle decision. Coalition figures including Angus Taylor, Michaelia Cash, Matt Canavan and Penfold have all called for reforms that would define sex as strictly biological and binary.

The push has prompted a wave of opposition from equality advocates and community groups.

Trans Justice Project director Jackie Turner recently warned that “it’s all part of a coordinated campaign to undermine the Sex Discrimination Act, which opens the door to stripping away the rights of trans and gender diverse people.”

Independent MP Dr Monique Ryan has similarly defended the legislation, warning that inserting a binary definition of sex would fundamentally alter how anti-discrimination protections operate.

“As a doctor, I know that gender identity is a complex area of medicine. Sex and gender exist on a spectrum. They’re informed by genetics, hormones, anatomy, and lived experience,” Ryan said.

Meanwhile, newly formed advocacy group Not In Our Name Women Australia has launched a national campaign urging women to oppose any weakening of transgender protections.

“If these changes were to go ahead they would cause chaos, jeopardising discrimination protections for all women, and stripping away vital protections for the trans community,” spokesperson Kylie Benton-Connell said.

While Penfold’s bill is unlikely to pass without support from both houses of parliament, advocates warn the growing political focus on transgender rights has already intensified uncertainty and fear within the community, ensuring the debate surrounding the Sex Discrimination Act and the Tickle v Giggle ruling is far from over.