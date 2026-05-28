Not In Our Name: Aussie Women Urged To Defend The Sex Discrimination Act In Open Letter

A new collective called Not in Our Name (NION) Women Australia has launched, alongside an open letter and campaign inviting women to publicly sign in support of the trans community and to defend the Sex Discrimination Act.

The group describes itself as a collective of everyday women united in solidarity with the trans community. The campaign focuses on demonstrating visible support for trans rights amid ongoing public and political debate about proposed changes to discrimination law.

“The vast majority of women support trans people having the same rights and protections as everyone else, but a small minority are spreading fear and hate for their own political gain. We knew that something needed to be done,” says NION spokesperson Kylie Benton-Connell.

“These politicians and anti-trans groups are claiming to speak for all women to justify attacking trans rights. They are doing nothing to act on the real issues women face like domestic violence, protecting access to abortion, and the funding of services”.

“What we want to do is empower women everywhere to use their voices and show their support for a society where all of us are treated with dignity and respect, and can live free from discrimination.”

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According to the group, the initiative comes as several bills are being considered that would amend the Sex Discrimination Act and remove legal protections for trans and gender diverse people.

Benton-Connell said the group aims to provide a platform for women to express support for trans people and oppose proposed legal changes.

“If these changes were to go ahead they would cause chaos, jeopardising discrimination protections for all women, and stripping away vital protections for the trans community.”

Not in our Name Australia are calling on women across the country to show their support for the trans community by signing their open letter.

The group says it welcomes signatures from women across Australia as part of its aim to build broader public visibility for support of the trans community.