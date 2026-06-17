Pauline Hanson Uses First National Press Club Speech To Attack Trans Community

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has used her first-ever address to the National Press Club to launch a broad attack on the rights and existence of trans people, describing the movement for trans equality as a “militant force” that must be “confronted” and a “subversive transgender ideology” that must be “dismantled”.

In the 17 June speech in Canberra, Hanson claimed that “almost every instrument of government” was dedicated to what she described as a “transgender ideology which seeks to redefine humanity”. She also pledged to remove Australia’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner and argued that transgender “propaganda” was being imposed on children in school.

Hanson used military-like languge to imply transgender people and their supporters are an attacking army (like ‘militant’, ‘force’, ‘insurgency’), language to imply disease (like ‘infecting’), and also used out-of-date language (such as ‘transgenderism’).

“But now I want to turn to one very, very important social and cultural issue facing this country. I refer firstly to the transgender insurgency. The transgender ideology has penetrated almost every regulatory authority and it is supported by the Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Dr Anna Cody, who in government I would sack. So too, the head of the Human Rights Commission, Hugh de Kretser.”

Hanson continued to comment on transgender people in sport, and who should be allowed in what bathrooms, before launching into LGBTQIA+ organisations being involved in regulatory bodies.

“I am not opposed to transgender people. I am simply saying that a transgender woman should not be allowed into women’s sport or into a woman’s changing room and likewise a transgender man. Yet we have the human rights commission, the sex discrimination commissioner, regulatory authorities, the office of women, and large sections of the Labor Party, the Liberal Party and the Greens unprepared to articulate the biological truth.

“The AIDS Council of New South Wales [ACON] is a leading advocate for transgenderism in Australia. They go into the workplace to ensure that there is what is called a Workplace Equity Index [AWEI]. All health regulatory bodies sign up to this. Corporates corporations pay the pay the AIDS Council of New South Wales for its advice and services. The office of the Ombudsman signs up to the Australian Workplace Equity Index. This nonsense must end.”

“This transgender ideology is infecting all of society. It is explicitly subversive. There seems to be no boundaries as it has become part of the propaganda being imposed on kids in classrooms,” Hanson claimed.

“This transgender movement is a militant force right throughout society and must be confronted. I repeat, through a whole stack of government authorities – which the average Australian knows nothing about because they are too busy getting on with their lives – this movement, like militant Islam, is everywhere and seeks to redefine humanity and biology and in this way change the nation. It won’t happen if I have any say in it.

The comments formed part of a wider address in which Hanson renewed a number of long-held political positions, including declaring that Australia “cannot be a multicultural society” and instead “must be monocultural”, calling for migration cuts, criticising Islam and what she described as Islamic extremism, attacking renewable energy policies, and defending the ongoing use of coal and gas.

Hanson also reiterated her opposition to climate change policy – referring to it as a hoax – and also criticised the ABC and SBS.

LGBTQIA+ orgs respond to Pauline Hanson

The speech prompted an swift response from ACON, who told Star Observer in no uncertain terms, “Pauline Hanson is wrong.”

“ACON through Pride in Diversity created the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) to help employers build inclusive and support workplaces for LGBTQ staff,” they continued.

“Pride in Diversity responds to consistent data that LGBTQ+ people have poorer experiences in Australian workplaces than other employees. Recent employee survey data reveals a downward trend in LGBTQ+ people being themselves in the workplace with less than half (39%) of LGBTQ+ respondents out about their sexuality and only a third (34%) open about their diverse gender to everyone. The AWEI helps employers build inclusive and supportive environments for their staff.

“Australian workplaces flourish when everyone feels like they belong. All Australians deserves the same opportunity to contribute fully to productive and happy workplaces where they can reach their potential. When people feel safe and supported, outcomes improve for everyone. Our work makes sure that is extended to LGBTQ employees.

“ACON is proud of all the work we do and will continue to offer our services to employers to advance their diversity, inclusion and belonging goals.”

Hanson’s speech also prompted a response from national LGBTQIA+ advocacy organisation Equality Australia, with Legal Director Heather Corkhill describing the remarks as “simply shameful”.

“Hanson’s comments are simply shameful, and are a stark example of the extreme rhetoric being directed at trans Australians,” Corkhill said.

“This is a dangerous message that will only make trans and gender diverse people into greater targets for hate and violence.”

“At a time when we are seeing an alarming rise in often violent, targeted attacks against LGBTIQ+ people, Hanson has taken her opportunity to accelerate this hatred for political gain.”

Corkhill said the comments attempted to turn transgender Australians into a political target despite widespread public support for trans rights.

“This is a bald attempt to turn a small and vulnerable minority into a political scapegoat, but it flies in the face of Australian values. Nine in ten Australians believe transgender people should have the freedom and choice to live their lives in a way that makes them happy.”

“Trans people make up one per cent of this country’s population and want nothing more than the chance to live true to themselves, like all of us.”

“These inflammatory remarks will not improve the lives of any Australians but risk the safety and wellbeing of small group of people.”

Equality Australia also pointed to polling conducted by the RedBridge Group in 2025 which found 81 per cent of Australians agreed that trans people deserve the same rights and protections as other Australians, while 91 per cent agreed transgender people should have the freedom to live their lives in a way that makes them happy.

Hanson’s appearance marked the first time in her three-decade political career that she had delivered a formal leaders’ address to the National Press Club. You can see Hanson’s full speech here.