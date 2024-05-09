Australian Entertainment Legend Ignatius Jones Dead At 67

Australian music legend Ignatius Jones has died at his home in the Philippines.

The performer, writer and event director, best known for being the front man of Jimmy and the Boys and as a celebrated artistic director, passed away on May 7 in Iloilo City.

According to his family, Ignatius passed peacefully after battling a “short illness”. He was 67 years old.

The performer’s passing was confirmed by his sister, Play School presenter Monica Trapaga, with a beautiful and emotional statement on social media.

“He died peacefully at 9.30pm, Sydney time, last night (7 May) at Iloilo City, the Philippines,” the statement read.

“His friends and family will remember Iggy as a bon-vivant, a lively raconteur and a real Renaissance man, immensely and passionately knowledgeable in history and the arts.

“Iggy has immense creative energy and spent over 50 years contributing to the arts, both in Australia and internationally.”

“The arts community in Australia has lost a champion, and dinner parties will now be less interesting, with his passing.”

Ignatius was a well-known and celebrated director. He was the artistic director of the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade from 2011 to 2015, and from 2011 to 2019, he was the creative director of Vivid Sydney.

Major events all around the world were produced and staged by him, including iconic Australian events like the City of Sydney’s Millennium Celebrations, the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, and the City of Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Ignatius Jones received an Order of Australia by Queen Elizabeth II, for his inimitable service to the Australian arts and entertainment industry.

He is survived by his husband Novy his mother Margot Martin, his brother Luis Miguel, sisters Rocio and Monica “and a gaggle of nieces and nephews”.