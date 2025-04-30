2025 Federal Election: Profiling the Candidates From The Electorate of Macnamara

As a part of Star Observer’s series ahead of the 2025 federal election, we’re profiling the candidates running in the electorate of Macnamara.

As the federal election race heats up in Macnamara, LGBTQIA+ voters find themselves at the heart of a contest about more than just margins. From trans rights to drag storytime, this inner city electorate embodies the political and cultural stakes of 2025.

This year’s candidates include Sonya Semmens (Greens), Josh Burns (Labor), Benson Saulo (Liberal), Sean Rubin (One Nation), Michael Abelman (Libertarian) and JB Meyers (Independent).

Sonya Semmens – Greens for Macnamara

Sonya Semmens believes Macnamara is more than just a postcode—it’s her home. With kids in the local high school and a dog-walk route along the beach, she lives and breathes the spirit of the community she hopes to represent.

After 25 years in the charity sector and firsthand experience with housing insecurity, having couch surfed with her kids as a single mum, Sonya’s political fire is fuelled by compassion and equity. Her core message? “We can’t keep voting for the same two parties and expect a different result.”

For LGBTQIA+ folks in Macnamara, Sonya is a steadfast ally. The Greens have long stood beside queer communities—from fighting for marriage equality to pushing for inclusive healthcare.

Semmens advocates for publicly funded gender-affirming care through the National LGBTIQA+ Health and Wellbeing Action Plan, anti-discrimination law reform, and increased support for trans and gender-diverse organisations. She’s keen to hear directly from local queer groups to shape policy that’s actually community-informed.

She’s also adamant about fighting culture wars targeting LGBTQIA+ people, including defending events like Drag Storytime and improving data representation through the census. “We’ll always fight for joy and safety for queer people everywhere—on the street, at home, in schools and hospitals.”

Sonya’s platform isn’t just policy—it’s lived empathy. Her push for wealth tax reform, climate action, and housing justice is underpinned by a belief that no one should be left behind, especially not those already fighting hardest to be seen. For queer voters disillusioned by political déjà vu, Sonya’s message lands with both clarity and courage.

Josh Burns – Labor

Josh Burns doesn’t just represent the inner city seat, he was raised by it. A local through and through, he brings a personal understanding of its evolving identity: home to the Victorian Pride Centre, a thriving arts scene, and one of the country’s most diverse populations.

For Burns, politics isn’t personal, it’s a contest of ideas—and his commitment to inclusivity comes from lived heritage: the grandson of Holocaust survivors who fled to Australia for safety and belonging.

When it comes to LGBTQIA+ issues, Josh is more than an ally—he’s active. From pushing for LGBTIQA+ inclusion in the census to delivering $250k in funding to JOY Media, his track record reflects a genuine effort to platform queer voices.

He’s unapologetically clear: “Trans rights are human rights,” and he’s called out anti-trans hate and far-right extremism head-on, alongside the Rainbow Community Angels, especially after recent targeted protests at the Pride Centre.

Burns has also championed the National Action Plan for LGBTIQA+ Health, a landmark initiative that includes Australia’s biggest investment in queer medical research. He supports gender-affirming healthcare access, saying “Gender-affirming care is a decision between a person and their doctor—not politicians. It’s not political, it’s essential.”

Burns also wants to see an end to religious exemptions that allow discrimination in schools and workplaces. “Everyone deserves to be free to be who they are, but the fact is – the LGBTQIA+ should never be used as a scapegoat.” he says.

Whether defending drag storytime or expanding anti-hate legislation, Josh consistently shows up, both in Parliament and at community events. For those who value progressive change from within the system, Burns offers a familiar voice with an inside seat at the table—and a record to match.

JB Meyers – Independent

For independent candidate JB Meyers, Macnamara is a place of connection, community, and reflection. “I live here. It’s diverse, fresh, and G-dly. We are a jewel in Australia’s crown,” Meyers says.

Their vision for the electorate is to foster a shared identity rooted in gratitude, compassion, and a philosophy of “Wellness of Body and Soul,” inspired by ‘the Seven Noahide Laws’.

Meyers frames their support for LGBTQIA+ rights around the values of freedom and fulfillment. “Be free. Do what is fulfilling for you and don’t curtail another from doing the same,” they urge, emphasising a campaign focused on living ethically and kindly.

Asked about rising global hostility toward trans people, Meyers stresses the importance of positivity: “Targeting is not productive. Promote wellness of body and soul. Love others as you love yourself. Smile—it’s that simple.”

While candidly acknowledging uncertainty about specific aspects of gender-affirming healthcare, Meyers advocates for universal respect: “Treat everyone with the respect they deserve.”

On funding for local queer organisations, Meyers believes support should encourage meaningful contribution: “Actualise potential—not for self-indulgence, but to do good and be kind.”

Addressing the targeting of LGBTQIA+ events, Meyers calls for community dialogue: “Let’s ask ourselves if this is the best way to share our message—and let’s discuss it together.”

On anti-discrimination protections, they promote open conversation and transparency: “Let’s be comfortable as adults to engage without fear. Take a deep breath—let’s do it.”

For more information on the 2025 federal election, your electorate, or to check your voting information is up to date, head to aec.gov.au.

Benson Saulo (Liberal) declined to take part in this story. Sean Rubin (One Nation) did not provide a response by the time of publication. Michael Abelman (Libertarian) could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.