Vivid flavours at Carriageworks 

Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks is a vast and diverse program that caters to all the senses, not least, taste and smell. This year, come and enjoy the culinary delights of The Warakirri Dining Experience and Coyoacán Social Pop-Up Cantina.

The Warakirri Dining Experience returns after a very successful debut in the 2023 Vivid Food program. Hosted by chef Sharon Winsor, a Ngemba Weilwan woman from western NSW, Warakirri is an authentic First Nations five-course degustation that brings together modern cooking and the ancient knowledge and techniques of 60,000 years of Aboriginal culture.

Winsor uses Australian botanicals and native ingredients sourced on Gadigal land to prepare a magnificent bespoke meal, accompanied with unique beverages. She is a trained chef but a large part of Winsor’s knowledge comes from growing up with the Aboriginal culture. As a child, she loved collecting bush fruits and catching yabbies, and it’s the memory of this simple pleasure that has inspired the Warakirri Dining Experience. As well as being served delicious food, patrons are also treated to storytelling, dance and music.

Coyoacán Social is a small Mexican eatery with a big heart. Led by Head Chef, Mexican-born Roman Cortes, it serves the local street cuisine of his mother’s home town, Coyoacán, as well as food inspired by other regions of Mexico. Coyoacán Social was established by Plate It Forward, which is a social enterprise that helps create employment opportunities as well as offering affordable meals for people who are struggling or disadvantaged.

During Vivid Sydney, Carriageworks will team with Plate It Forward to bring a pop-up of Coyoacán Social into the precinct. They’ll be serving up delicious Mexican street-food, and when you buy from them, not only will you satisfy your hunger, you’ll feed your soul by knowing that for every taco sold, a meal will be donated to someone in need. It’s a win-win.

