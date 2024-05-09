Vivid music at Carriageworks

Carriageworks will explode with light and music when its Vivid Sydney program unleashes an incredible spectrum of local and international acts. With a diverse range of exciting contemporary genres resonating throughout the unique spaces of the precinct, Carriageworks will be alive and kicking.

With the glitter of Eurovision just starting to settle around them, dance duo, Electric Fields will be on a camp high when they bring their esoteric blend of electro-pop and Indigenous language to Carriageworks. Keyboard player and producer Michael Ross brings rich, multi-layered dance melodies, while beguiling singer, Zaachariaha Fielding floats an ephemeral vocal line over the top in Pitjantjatjara, Yankunytjatjara and English. A very popular act with a huge fan base.

Perth band, Pond, have a retro-psychedelic rock sound that is both hypnotic and galvanising. Their wall-of-sound, synth and guitar filled mega riffs are paired with infectious melodies that fill a room with nostalgia and good times.

Fully escape into the rhythm with the edgy, frenetic trance sound of X CLUB.. This disc-spinning duo from Brisbane is all about concentrated beats and mesmerising electronica. X CLUB. will perform in Bay 22-24 — Carriagework’s largest venue.

Stunningly talented Aboriginal singer/songwriter, Emma Donovan is a must-see for fans of gospel, reggae, soul, country and fans of extraordinary vocal mastery. Donovan has sung with Australia’s elite, been nominated for a multitude of awards and has just released her fifth album, Til My Song Is Done.

Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), is one of America’s most prominent rap artists and very pro-active in the sphere of social commentary, activism, and cultural engagement. He has an impressive back catalogue and a career that includes working alongside some of the biggest names in hip hop as well as acting in popular films and TV shows. Fans and newcomers to his music have two opportunities to see Yasiin Bey during the Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks program.

On one night, he will perform a tribute show for legendary MC MF DOOM, who died in 2020. For his second show, he’ll celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Ecstatic, his universally acclaimed album.

For something smoother and more seductive, you might like Tirzah’s gig. The British singer-songwriter has lush, rich vocals over broad, anthemic, melodies. She will transport you to another dimension.

Even more other-worldly is American genre-defying artist, Yves Tumor. With their own distinctive sound — a mix of rock, psychedelia, and fantasy — as well as wild wardrobe and make-up, Yves Tumor is as much an event as they are a performer.

Also from the US, Montell Fish is a soul-singer in the most illustrative sense. With visceral passion, Montell Fish takes the listener with him across an emotional and spiritual landscape. His brings a unique brand of new age gospel injected with electronica and sung with utter conviction.

Take everything you love about Vivid Sydney — the lights, the music, the projections, the amazing ambience — mix it together and distil it down to its purest essence and you have Synthony. This event is like nothing else: a twenty-nine piece orchestra plays iconic dance anthems while awe-inspiring vocalists sing, DJs spin, visuals are projected onto a screen and the lights explode like fireworks. This will be one of the most talked-about events at Vivid Sydney.

For more info on Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks visit carriageworks.com.au