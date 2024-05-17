The Ballad of Sexual Dependency

The Art Gallery of Ballarat is host to Nan Goldin’s seminal documentary photographic work, her ‘public diary’ of friends, lovers, chosen family and even Goldin herself living in the gay subculture of a post-Stonewall world. The work spanned from the 1979–1986, during which time the subjects were captured “hanging out, falling in and out of love, having children”, and also tragically dying due to HIV/AIDS and addiction. Curated by Anne O’Hehir, the slideshow includes 126 of the almost 700 photos Goldin took, and is the exclusive Victorian showing of this pivotal work by a icon.

Audiences from Melbourne take note: Ballarat is a 90 minute V-Line trip each way on a daily Myki pass, not an additional ticket.

When: March 2 – June 2, 2024, 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 40 Lydiard Street North, Ballarat Central

Tickets: Free

Accessibility: The Art Gallery of Ballarat is wheelchair accessible, and wheelchairs can also be hired for use (phone 03 5320 5858 to reserve).

Content Note: Works of art in this exhibition depict explicit nudity, sexual acts, drug use, and the impacts of violence against women.

** Suitable for audiences 16+ only***