Perhaps the family-friendly fun of Ballarat’s Frolic Festival isn’t quite your speed. Maybe you need something a little darker. Riskier even.

Running in June of 2024, Frolic Dark Rainbow is an opportunity for a more mature exploration of ideas of Pride, revelling in everything that is boundary-pushing, dark, and Queer.

For more information about dates, keep an eye on Ballarat Frolic’s Facebook here.

When: June 2024

Where: Ballarat, Victoria