The Peripheral: A Powerful Exploration Of Transgender People In India

Jasmine Simmons
May 17, 2024
Image: Natak Mandali Inc Play Practise. Supplied

From the brilliant mind of Dinsha Palkhiwala, The Peripheral Seen not Heard is an exploration of transgender people within the Indian community. Based on the novel The Peripheral by local playwright Meena Mahanty Kumar, this upcoming production focuses on self-discovery and touches on joy, sadness, and hope. 

The play by Artistic Director Dinsha Palkhiwala, from the community theatre group Natak Mandali Inc, will be performed at the Hellenic Art Theatre in Marrickville next month. 

Natak Mandali Inc play practise. Image supplied

In ancient times, many cultures and societies worldwide highly respected transgender people in positions of power. The acceptance of trans people has been expanding globally in the past decade. However, the world still has a long way to go for LGBTQI+ rights. The characters in The Peripheral and the circumstances they face highlight trans and queer people defying all odds to improve outcomes for the community. 

The Peripheral Seen not Heard takes inspiration from Meena Mahanty Kumar’s deep dive into the lives of transgender people, known as kinnars, in India. Kinnars held official positions such as political advisors and tax collectors in India until they were outlawed by the British in 1871. 

Kumar’s debut novel explores themes of migrant lives and gender identity, and Dinsha Palkhiwala hopes to bring these aspects to life in his upcoming performance. 

Director Dinsha Palkhiwala in action. Image supplied

“The moment I read the book I knew that this story has to be brought to the stage to increase awareness about the issue of an important segment of our society which has been grossly misunderstood,” said Palkhiwala. 

“Being a transgender is not a disability, it is nature and natural.” 

Be prepared to share the characters’ cries of anguish and joy of achievements in The Peripheral Seen not Heard. Join in on this intimate theatre performance that showcases an emotional transgender and LGBTQI+ journey. 

Secure tickets here:

Saturday, June 22, 2024 

Two shows at 3 pm and 6:30 pm 

Hellenic Art Theatre

Building 36/142 Addison Rd, Marrickville

