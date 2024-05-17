Wuthering Nights’ Second Birthday All Stars

Celebrate the terrible twos of UBQueers’s (Kate) Bushiest monthly event, Wuthering Nights, with an all-star cast of past drag queen performers, and DJ Wendy Moors spinning camp witchy disco til the wee hours! Reminisce on Wutherings past like Wuthering Frights or their Dolly/Miley, Bjork and Bowie themed nights, and expect hits from the catalogues of Kate Bush, Madonna, Kylie, Stevie Nicks, Rocky Horror and more. Keep an eye on the Wuthering Nights socials to find out which of their fabulous past performers will grace the stage, but book fast, these events sell out and a birthday party is not to be missed!
When: May 31, 2024 9 pm
Where: U Be Queer, 95 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $11.90 early release
Accessibility: UBQ is wheelchair accessible (located completely on the ground floor) and has wheelchair accessible bathrooms.
** Please note, if you haven’t been to UBQ for a little while, they have moved down the road! Click here to see the new location **
