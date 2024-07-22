Grrrls To The Front

Melbourne
Tamuz Ellazam
July 22, 2024
Girls Club, Bad Decisions, and the long-standing Leaps and Bounds Music Fest present Grrrls To The Front, celebrating the wealth of up and coming female and non-binary hip hop, R&B and alt-pop artists in the Australian music scene.

Grrrls To The Front line up

Don’t miss your chance to be ahead of the curve and enjoy the music of Girl in Eora, G Rebel, Harper Bloom, Abiola, Devaura, Emeree, Inca, Miss Understood and SadGal69.

When: July 26, 2024, 8pm – 1.30am
Where: Bad Decisions Bar, 46 Johnston Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $11.36
Accessibility: Bad Decisions Bar has steps to entry and manual doors.

**This event is 18+, no ID, no entry**

