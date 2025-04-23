Join at the heart of Queer Melbourne at the Victorian Pride Centre to start IDAHOBIT with a warm heart and a tasty snack, a cuppa and good company. On IDAHOBIT, as the VPC does every day, we stand together in solidarity to raise awareness and celebrate our community in an environment of inclusion, pride, and connection.

IDAHOBIT Morning Tea at the Victorian Pride Centre

When: May 15, 2025, 10.30am–12pm

Where: Pride Gallery, The Victorian Pride Centre, 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Tickets: Free (booking required)

Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is Wheelchair Accessible, full accommodations are here.