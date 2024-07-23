Yulefest – A Queer Xmas In July At Marrickville Bowlo

Looking for something different for your Xmas in July celebrations this year?

Why not try Yulefest: A Queer Xmas in July at the Marrickville Bowling Club?

Hosted by venerable promoter Live Fridays, the event will showcase some of the finest queer musicians Sydney has to offer.

Rising queer music acts

Headlined by black metal act Asura (whose bassist Blazphemy is queer), the night also features Sydney’s premier queer party band Gaia Rising (blending raw blues funk, analogue synth and 70s induced stoner doom), rising queer acts Sacred, Nesh007 Vu + Ariel Robin, and Cassy Judy, described on her Bandcamp page as “a wild trans mashup of Paul Kelly meets Orville Peck”.

Speaking to Star Observer, Cassy Judy had this to say:

“We’re excited for this because this is a great venue and there is a great line-up of bands.

“Gaia Rising always rock the house because those people actually run red lights. I’ll be opening the show – my aim will be to get people laughing and singing along in these politically scary and frightful times. I might even throw in some bangers from my upcoming Soul Parts release.

“There are also some really great new up and coming queer bands playing too! It’s going to be the Queer Xmas Partay of the year, yay!”

Queer hootenanny brouhaha fuss and merriment

Cassy continued: “Events like this offer the community a place to chill out, enjoy some fabulous music in the not too shabby and comfy confines of the Marrickville Bowlo, a venue which has been host to many a fab night for quite some time now. Didn’t you get the memo?

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the place packed to the rafters with people pressing their cheeks up against the windows to see what all the fuss and merriment is about. It’s going to be bordering on full-on-queer-hootenanny-brouhaha!

“Events like this are so important to the LGBTQIA+ community because you can glam it up if you want to or come as you are (pyjamas anyone?), there’s no judgement and there will be oodles of queer love!

“The Bowlo also has a very well thought out menu with a really fabulous selection of burgers. I can’t endorse the grocer’s apostrophe but the food is very very good! I think I’ll have some more eggplant chips, thank you very much.”

When? Friday 26 July 2024, 7pm-12am

Where? Marrickville Bowling and Recreation Club 91 Sydenham Road, Marrickville NSW 2204

Tickets? $22.49