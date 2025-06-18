Star Observer & PBA Present: The Glynn Legacy 2025

Star Observer is once again uniting with the Pride Business Association (PBA) for the 2025 iteration of our annual event The Glynn Legacy, celebrating the enduring, pioneering legacy of our shared Founder.

Michael Glynn was a bold disruptor who founded the Star Observer and PBA, creating vital platforms for LGBTQIA+ visibility and economic empowerment. His early actions, at a pivotal time in our community, shaped Sydney’s queer media and business landscape.

In honour of Michael Glynn, we’re celebrating two LGBTQIA+ disruptors of industry — one in media, and one in business.

These disruptors — to be announced soon! – will share their perspectives, journey and vision for the future before diving into an intimate panel discussion hosted by the Managing Editor of Star Observer, Chloe Sargeant.

We’ll continue the conversation into the night while networking and celebrating our community over drinks and canapés!

The Glynn Legacy 2025

Date: 23 June, 2025

Time: 6–9pm

Venue: Qtopia Sydney, 301 Forbes St, Darlinghurst

Tickets: $35 (or $30 for PBA members)

Tickets can be purchased through the PBA. Get your tickets HERE!