Pride Business Association Announces Their 2025 Education Fund Scholarship Winners

The Pride Business Association (PBA) has announced the three 2025 recipients of a PBA Education Fund Scholarship, honouring three remarkable LGBTQIA+ individuals whose work and study exemplify leadership, resilience, and a commitment to community.

This year’s scholarships recognise excellence across diverse fields — law, social work, and business — and continue the PBA’s mission to empower LGBTQIA+ professionals and entrepreneurs to succeed and give back.

The 2025 recipients are:

Todd Lynch — Michael Glynn Scholarship ($10,000)

Bree Mountain — Rise Scholarship ($5,000)

Robert Allison — Volmac Group Scholarship ($2,500)

Now in its second year, the PBA Education Fund has distributed $17,500 in 2025 alone — bringing the total amount awarded since inception to nearly $100,000.

PBA President Jarrod Lomas said the three recipients embody the values at the heart of the Fund.

“Each of our winners represents what the PBA Education Fund is all about — opportunity, impact and inclusion. Todd, Bree and Robert are pursuing education not only to build their own futures, but to strengthen and uplift our community. We’re proud to back them as they continue to lead by example.”

He added, “The PBA Education Fund exists because we know how powerful it is to remove barriers. A scholarship can be the difference between someone finishing their studies or not, and in that lies a ripple effect that benefits our whole community.”

PBA Education Fund Committee Chair Chris Colwell said the 2025 recipients reflect both the diversity and the depth of talent within the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Our recipients come from different professional and personal backgrounds, but share a common drive to create change. From building fairer legal systems, to advancing LGBTQIA+ health and inclusion, to reshaping workplaces in the trades, each recipient is making a tangible difference. Supporting them is an investment in a stronger, more inclusive future.”

Colwell also extended gratitude to sponsors and donors.

“We’re especially grateful to the Volmac Group for their continued sponsorship of the Volmac Group Scholarship, and to the many individuals and organisations whose donations power the Fund. The PBA Education Fund exists because of the generosity of our community — every dollar helps someone take the next step in their education and their life.”

He encouraged ongoing support as GiveOUT Day approaches: “As GiveOUT Day approaches, we encourage everyone to consider donating to the Fund and helping us grow this impact even further. Donations are doubled on GiveOUT Day so please give generously at giveoutday.org.au/o/pride-business-association-education-fund.”

Todd Lynch — Michael Glynn Scholarship

A proud gay man and person with a disability, Todd Lynch (he/him) is studying a Diploma in Law through the NSW Legal Profession Admission Board, with the goal of becoming a lawyer. Todd is a member of Pride in Law, Australia’s National LGBTQIA+ Law Association, and is driven by a commitment to creating a fair and accessible legal system.

With more than a decade of experience in the Australian Public Service, Todd works as a principal consultant specialising in governance, risk, and business advisory. He’s a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and holds an MBA, a Graduate Certificate in Psychology of Risk, a Graduate Certificate in Fraud and Financial Crime, and a Bachelor of Business (Accounting/Management).

Based on the NSW Mid North Coast, Todd lives with his husband Stuart and their two dogs, Samson and Zac.

Bree Mountain — Rise Scholarship

Bree Mountain (she/her) is a social worker, counsellor and advocate recognised for her contributions to LGBTQIA+ wellbeing with an ACON Honour Award and as one of Out for Australia’s 30 Under 30. Her career spans direct client work, research, and policy — all dedicated to advancing health and inclusion across the community.

Currently completing a Master of Sexology at Curtin University, Bree is developing advanced expertise to strengthen her impact across health, mental health and community sectors. Her studies are part of her broader mission: to drive systemic change that improves wellbeing and inclusion for LGBTQIA+ people across Australia.

Robert Allison — Volmac Group Scholarship

Raised in South Africa and now based in Parramatta, Robert Allison (he/him) describes himself as a ‘gay Christian gardener turned entrepreneur’. With a degree in theology, Robert initially pursued chaplaincy roles but was turned away for being “too gay.” Picking up a shovel to make ends meet, he discovered a new calling — fostering inclusive workplaces in the trades.

Through his company Greener-Me and his MBA studies at UNSW, Robert is working to create pathways and opportunities for LGBTQIA+ people in blue-collar industries. His story is one of faith, resilience, and leadership, and meaningful change through action.

The Pride Business Association Education Fund

The PBA Education Fund supports adult learners returning to study to advance their careers, leadership, and community contributions. Since its inception, the Fund has distributed almost $100,000 in scholarships, empowering LGBTQIA+ people to access education and training that strengthens both individual lives and the broader rainbow economy.

By investing in people who use their skills and knowledge to build a more inclusive world, the Fund reflects what the Pride Business Association stands for: opportunity, visibility, and the power of community.