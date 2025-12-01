Mardi Gras Board Welcomes Three New Directors & Re-Election Of One

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras AGM (Annual General Meeting) took place on Saturday, seeing the appointment of three new board directors, as well as the re-election of one.

Pride in Protest’s Luna Choo, and Protect Mardi Gras’ Savanna Peake, and Jarrod Lomas were successful in their candidacy, joining continuing directors Mits Delisle, Damien Nguyen and Diana McManus. Incumbent Co-Chair, Kathy Pavlich, was also re-elected on the Protect Mardi Gras ticket, and will continue her next term on the board.

Outgoing Protect Mardi Gras director Kyriakos Gold was unsuccessful in his bid for re-election, as was the remaining Protect Mardi Gras candidate, Shane Sturgiss.

The remaining candidates on the Pride in Protest ticket, Miles Carter, Alyss Cachia, and Carlos Badelles-Agito, who performs under the name Tala Ka, were also unsuccessful.

With Choo’s election, Pride in Protest now has two candidates on the board.

“At the AGM and on the streets, the community has demanded equality without exemptions from both federal and NSW Labor. This makes the 2026 Mardi Gras festival a trans year of visibility and resistance,” said Choo.

“Members have said it loud and clear: we need anti-discrimination law reforms that protect trans kids, Sistergirls and others right now, or politicians will not pass through our fair day or parade this upcoming Mardi Gras. The AGM shows a clear appetite for change.

“As the first trans refugee director in Mardi Gras history, I look forward to proudly standing with my community and fighting for the equal rights of trans youth, sex workers, queer migrants and our First Nations siblings – both on the board and on the streets, until nobody is left behind.”

Appointment of most popularly-elected candidate in board history

Founded only this year, Protect Mardi Gras said that the election of three of their candidates was “a triumph for inclusion over exclusion”.

“Mardi Gras has never been more important in protecting our community,” party spokesperson Peter Stahel told Star Observer.

“The scale and visibility of the festival is one of our most important protective shields. It’s a global beacon made possible through broad alliance building that welcomes everyone – not just those who are already fully on board.

“We want a Mardi Gras that treats everyone as a potential ally. That’s because no one has ever changed their mind because they’ve been shouted at or judged. What matters most is making a real material difference in reducing discrimination and making the lives of our community safer and happier.”

This year also saw the most popularly-elected board candidate in Mardi Gras history, with Luna Choo securing 528 primary votes, leading the elected group by more than 170 votes.

Pavlich secured 358 votes, while Peake received 293, and Lomas 174.

The four directors will be guiding Mardi Gras into their 48th season, themed ECSTATICA, under the leadership of Jesse Matheson as CEO, who was formally appointed to the role in late November.