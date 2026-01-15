The Mardi Gras 2026 Fair Day Line-Up Has Been Revealed

Sydney’s most joyful daytime party is officially back on the calendar, with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras unveiling a stacked, sun-soaked line-up for Fair Day 2026.

Returning to Victoria Park on Sunday 15 February, Fair Day remains the Festival’s largest free, all-ages event — a sprawling celebration of music, performance, community and picnics, wrapped in this year’s ECSTATICA theme. And if this line-up is any indication, the vibe will be euphoric from dawn to golden hour.

Fair Day 2026 music line-up: pop icons, house legends & drag royalty

Headlining the day is international house music icon Janice Robinson, best known as the powerhouse voice behind Livin’ Joy. Making her Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras debut, Robinson will bring her unmistakable 90s house energy to Fair Day with an exclusive performance featuring era-defining anthems Dreamer, Don’t Stop Moving and There Must Be Love.

“I am super excited to be coming to Australia to perform for Mardi Gras,” Robinson said. “I am a dreamer who continues to live her dreams, and Australia is a country I love deeply. This moment means more to me than words can express.”

Joining her on the Main Stage is rising Australian pop trio Blusher, fresh off supporting Rebecca Black and a Laneway Festival appearance, alongside genre-hopping pop artist Go-Jo and drag superstar Courtney Act, whose return promises peak Mardi Gras star power.

The music offering runs deep across the day, with Zoe Badwi serving classic house vocals, DJ James Alexandr teaming up with Nada Leigh for a club-ready set, Kath Ebbs bringing queer country energy to the dancefloor with line-dancing realness, and IVANA making her Mardi Gras debut with a live euro-dance set featuring Liar Liar, Need Your Love and Burning.

Beyond the Main Stage, Fair Day’s signature mix of drag, dance and discovery continues across the park. International performers Mila Jam and Arisce join local favourites including Felicia Foxx, Aunty Tamara, Atomic Kiss, Jackel Doll, Tiddalicious, DJ Nate and more — ensuring the soundtrack doesn’t let up all day.

What else is on at Mardi Gras Fair Day?

As ever, Fair Day is about more than the music. Proceedings will open at the First Nations Circle with a Smoking Ceremony and performances by the Buuja Buuja Butterfly Dancers.

Fan-favourite activations are also back in full force. Doggywood returns for another round of joyful canine chaos, Trans Camp is back for its second year as a proudly trans-run community space, and Karaoke Cave: Disco and Divas will once again deliver high-volume sing-along catharsis. The Drag King Games also return, bringing muscle, mischief and mayhem, while the Queer Fashion Runway will showcase designs from 10 local creatives in a fast, fabulous 50-minute show.

With more than 200 community stalls, food trucks, pop-up bars and picnic spots spread across Victoria Park, Fair Day 2026 is shaping up as a full-day celebration of queer culture, connection and collective joy — no tickets required.

Fair Day takes place on Sunday 15 February at Victoria Park, Broadway. Entry is free and all ages are welcome. Festival-goers are encouraged to download the Mardi Gras App for maps, set times and on-the-day updates.