Mitch Brown Says He Was Asked To Prove His Bisexuality At A Lady Gaga Concert

Mitch Brown, the first openly bisexual man in the history of the Australian Football League (AFL) has revealed a bizarre encounter over his sexuality at a Lady Gaga concert this weekend.

The incident comes after Brown publicly came out as bisexual in August of this year.

Brown took to social media to detail how an employee from a large media organisation quizzed him on his sexuality.

Mitch Brown asked to prove his bisexuality

In a video shared to Instagram this week, Mitch Brown recounted attending a Lady Gaga concert in Melbourne when an unnamed woman working for “one of Australia’s biggest media organisations” confronted him in a bathroom.

According to a video, which he captioned “and people wonder why it’s taken 129 years…” he posted on social media he told his followers:

“I get confronted by a staff member of one of Australia’s biggest media organisations and she goes, ‘I’ve been meaning to talk to you and you know, can I just say this … I just don’t believe you.’”

“‘I just don’t believe it. I don’t believe you’re bisexual. I just need you to prove it to me’,” he recalled.

The confrontation left him feeling “thrown” and “a bit put off” he said of the face to face encounter that caught him unawares.

Brown said that after he attempted to explain himself, the woman doubled down as she insisted on labelling his sexuality for him.

“I felt like I had to explain it, so I did my best, and then she goes, ‘Oh, so you’re just gay then.’”

He declined to name the woman, but said the episode exemplifies exactly why he remains wary of what he calls “football media”.

“People ask me why I’ve been really apprehensive of talking to traditional football media, and this is just an example of why that fear for me still exists,” he said.

In just 24 hours the video racked up thousands of likes showing support from his followers with hundreds flocking to write messages of support.

Despite this experience Brown told The Star Observer recently that the reception to his coming out has been “overwhelmingly good — so positive. Especially from the queer community. I’ve felt like I’ve been invited in in so many different ways.”

Although he did reveal some people struggled with his bisexuality, saying they “assume my partner and I can’t be monogamous. They just can’t get their heads around it.”

“I know myself. I’m definitely bisexual. I’m self-assured. I know what I love, and I’m not scared of it” he said.