AFL Player Max Knobel Under Investigation For Alleged Homophobic Slur

AFL Player Max Knobel is the latest AFL player to be investigated for allegedly using a homophobic slur on the playing field

The incident is alleged to have taken place during a match over the weekend with the integrity unit currently conducting an investigation.

This makes the third incident thus far this year, signalling the continued ongoing homophobia problem within the AFL.

AFL Player Max Knobel under investigation

Twenty one year old Max Knobel, a player for the Gold Coast Suns, is alleged to have self reported a homophobic comment made during a VFL match against the Brisbane Lions on Saturday June 6.

Representatives for the club have confirmed that an investigation relating the players behaviour is currently underway.

“The Gold Coast SUNS are aware of an incident involving one of its players in Saturday’s VFL match against the Brisbane Lions,” the Suns said in a statement.

“The club is currently cooperating fully with the AFL’s Integrity Unit as part of an ongoing investigation” the continued

In another statement the AFL confirmed that the matter is now with the integrity unit.

“We have been made aware of a matter arising from the VFL Round 11 match between the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions, which has been referred to the AFL Integrity Unit.”

If Knobel is found guilty he potentially faces a several match ban from playing.

Just last month Brisbane Lions player Koby Evans was also investigated for a using a homophobic slur, ultimately receiving a four match ban.

Earlier in the year Lance Collard was suspended for seven matches after an AFL tribunal found he used a homophobic slur during a Victorian Football League (VFL) game.

This was later reduced to a two week suspension with a further two-week penalty amid some controversial comments from the appeals board, which later saw the chair of the board sacked by the organisation.

It has not been announced when the integrity unit will make their decision regarding Knobel.