AFL Appeals Board Dumps Chair Over Controversial Lance Collard Comments

Following the successful appeal of the suspension for Lance Collard over the use of a homophobic slur, the AFL appeals board have sacked their chair.

Will Houghton KC has been sacked from the board over his comments that labelled Collard’s comments as “commonplace.”

The comments have caused a national uproar after the were released following news that Collard’s penalty was reduced to a two week suspension with a further two-week penalty instead of his initial seven.

Lance Collard comments lead to sacking

Last month Lance Collard was found guilty of calling an opposing VLF player a “fucking faggot” and it wasn’t the first time.

Collard had previously received the longest suspension for a player in AFL history when he was found guilty of using a homophobic slur.

On Friday the appeals board supported the AFL disciplinary tribunal’s findings and dismissed St Kilda’s appeal.

However they supported a reduction in suspension for Collard, reducing his punishment to a two week suspension with a further two week penalty.

But it was the comments that came with the decision that caught the ire of many in the community.

“We observe that football is a hard game. It is highly competitive, particularly at its higher levels,” Will Houghton KC wrote on behalf of the board at the time.

“It is commonplace that players can employ language from time to time which is racist, sexist or homophobic whilst on the field.”

In response AFL boss Andrew Dillon rejected the comments made by the board.

“In the AFL’s view, stronger action was not only warranted, it was necessary,” Dillon said.

“Let’s be clear — homophobia has no place in Australian football. Not at any level. Not under any circumstances.

“The AFL specifically rejects the appeals board’s reasoning which stated, ‘it is commonplace that players can employ language from time to time which is racist, sexist or homophobic whilst on the field’.

“The AFL strongly rejects the statement not only that such language is commonplace, but also any implication that may be a factor in determining the severity of the sanction.”

The AFL Players’ Association (AFLPA) also released a statement in response to comments made by Houghton, stating that they were “deeply concerned” by the comments.

“The AFLPA does not accept the suggestion that vilification is ‘commonplace’ on the field between players,” said James Gallagher head of the AFLPA in a statement.

“No matter how hard or competitive the game is, there is no excuse for racist, sexist, or homophobic language and this language is hurtful to communities beyond the individual it is directed at.”

“Every step of this process has caused more harm to the LGBTQIA+ community, the First Nations community, and the individuals at the centre of this issue and that is something the industry must deeply reflect on” he continued.

On Saturday morning the AFL announced that Will Houghton had been dismissed from the board, effective immediately.

They stated that Houghton “has contributed at club level over many years and the AFL thanks him for his service.”

The news follows the continued outcry over the comments that have seen the appeals board widely condemned.

Mitch Brown, the first openly bisexual AFL player called the comments “not only disappointing, but dangerous” in an opinion piece overnight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitch Brown (@mitchbrownie)

Many commentators, public figures and more have been vocal overnight as the fallout continues.

He’s a repeat offender and this decision is a reward for being a homophobic CUNT! FUCK THE AFL TO HELL! They reduced Lance Collard’s AFL ban on appeal from 9 games to 4 because ‘racist, sexist and homophobic language is commonplace’ in a ‘highly competitive’ game. pic.twitter.com/QO1qy4ldN2 — 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇵🇸 🇺🇦 (@ChrisHeHim1) April 24, 2026

Liam Ryan on Lance Collard’s 9 match ban for a homophobic slur: “Double standards”@7AFL @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/nHruq4fQis — Xander McGuire (@XanderMcGuire7) April 14, 2026

Lance Collard is available to play VFL next weekend against Carlton as he flies back into Melbourne. It comes as the AFL and PA smash the appeals board decision. James Gallagher: “Every step of this process has caused more harm to the LGBTQIA+ community, the First Nations… pic.twitter.com/ErcnVeoMLi — Jon Ralph (@RalphyHeraldSun) April 24, 2026

The Appeal Board upheld the charge, but below are the reasons they downgraded sanction. Reasons: The Appeal Board is required to deal with every case before it on its own facts and circumstances. In this case, Collard suffered a sanction of nine weeks, which was cumulative to… — David Zita (@DavidZita1) April 23, 2026