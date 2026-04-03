Belarus Passes Law Criminalising Support For LGBTQ+ Rights

The Belarus parliament has approved new legislation that would make support for LGBTQ+ rights punishable by law, reinforcing a wider crackdown that mirrors Russia.

The bill cleared the upper chamber on Thursday after passing the lower house last month. It now heads to President Alexander Lukashenko, who is expected to sign it into law.

The law sets out penalties for what authorities describe as “propaganda” of homosexual relations, gender transition, refusal to have children and paedophilia, with punishments ranging from fines to civic labour and short detention.

Homosexuality was decriminalised in Belarus in 1994 after the Soviet Union collapsed, but same-sex relationships are still unrecognised and there are no legal protections.

Lukashenko, who has ruled the country for more than 30 years, has openly made derogatory comments about homosexuality.

Belarus’ rights groups say space for queer life has steadily shrunk.

Several organisations have been shut down, while police have carried out raids on nightclubs and private gatherings, often targeting events that aren’t openly advertised.

Activists also report that members of the LGBTQ+ community have been subjected to blackmail by Belarus’ security agencies, adding to a growing feeling of intimidation as the law moves forth.

Alisa Sarmant, who leads trans rights group TG House, said the law simply gives official backing to what many already face.

“LGBTQ+ people had faced beatings, arrests, persecution and mockery even before the bill’s approval, but now law enforcement agencies have legal grounds for repression,” she said.

Sarmant said the new bill has transgender people expecting to be particularly affected, especially around healthcare access and medication.

“The Belarusian authorities have lumped together gays, lesbians, transgender people, and paedophiles, creating additional grounds for social rejection and stigmatization,” added Sarmant.

“Belarus is copying Russia’s sad experience, creating unbearable conditions for LGBT+ people.”

The group says it has recorded at least 12 cases of alleged persecution in the last three months, including a raid on a private party held at a Minsk nightclub.

TG House says it has also received hundreds of requests for psychological support and help from people trying to leave the country

Russia has already introduced sweeping restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights, including bans on gender transition, limits on gender-affirming care and restrictions on public expression of queer identities. Its queer movement has also been labelled extremist, with members facing a prison sentence of six years.

Belarus has faced repeated Western sanctions over its record of human rights violations and support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.