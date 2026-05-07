New LGBTQ+ Hate Crime Legislation Passes NSW Legislative Assembly

New South Wales’ new hate crime legislation passed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday night, highlighting the importance of LGBTQ+ community safety across the state.

Introduced to Parliament mid-March, the laws expand upon “post and boast’” offences to cover serious assaults and robberies which have been committed against members of the LGBTQIA+ community, creating a new offence for those who lure victims on false pretences to violently offend against them, including via dating apps.

Penalties for publicly threatening or inciting violence on the grounds of sexual orientation, gender identity, or intersex status will also be increased, with aggravated version of this offence set to be created, which could result in a maximum of seven years’ imprisonment.

The new legislation comes in the wake of a series of attacks against mostly gay and bi men, many of who were lured off Grindr and other dating apps. As reported in a two year ABC investigation, many of these attacks around Sydney were motivated by young IS terrorist sympathisers, while other reports point to radicalisation pathways such as the far-right and “manosphere” influencers.

Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich took to Instagram to celebrate the legislation’s passing on Wednesday night.

‘The new LGBTQ Hate Crimes laws will protect LGBTIQ people using dating and hook-up sites from violent assaults, robbery and intimidation. This has been in response to emerging hate crimes which have targeted gay and bi-sexual men in particular, but the reforms will also create a safer environment for anyone using these sites,” he said.

“This is an important first step but there is more work to do, including improved access to justice through a fully funded LGBTQ legal service.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Greenwich MP (@alexgreenwich)

The legislation will strengthen the ability of police and prosecutors to pursue hate crime charges, with the government hoping the changes can give police and the courts stronger tools to hold perpetrators to account.

“The attacks we have seen targeting members of the LGBTQIA+ community are sickening and completely unacceptable,” said Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns. “These laws send a clear message that if you target someone out of hatred or try to lure someone into harm, you will face serious consequences.”