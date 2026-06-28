NSW Police Under Investigation From Watchdog After Oxford Street Raid Complaints

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) has directed the NSW Police Commissioner to investigate allegations of misconduct following a drug operation at LGBTQIA+ venues on Sydney’s Oxford Street earlier this month.

The complaint, lodged by Sydney MP Alex Greenwich and Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, concerns a June 13 police operation at venues including Universal Sydney, Kinselas and Palms, during Pride Month.

In a letter to the LECC, the pair said they had been “inundated with reports from constituents who were out in the precinct on Saturday night, many celebrating Pride Month, when large groups of between six and 12 officers with drug detection dogs descended on the precinct, saturating venues and intimidating people trying to enjoy their night.”

The move follows widespread community concern over police entering venues including Universal Sydney, Kinselas and Palms, with witnesses describing the operations as intimidating and disruptive.

“Constituents tell us that police pushed, shoved and aggressively directed patrons to move, shining bright flashlights in their faces, sometimes laughing and appearing to enjoy themselves.”

The letter also stated: “People were subjected to searches in full public view, pushed against walls, forced to remove clothing and have their body searched.”

Allegations presented to the watchdog include claims that patrons were “told to ‘f*** off’ or told ‘if you don’t like it, move to Melbourne’,” and that some individuals were “interrogated for using the bathroom and being treated like a criminal just for being out at night.”

The LECC confirmed it had referred the matter to Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon, requiring the NSW Police Force to notify the commission of its proposed response. The watchdog said it would then assess the response and use its statutory powers to ensure the complaint is properly investigated.

Police have confirmed they received a complaint referral from the LECC and are assessing it under Part 8A of the Police Act, adding that it would be inappropriate to comment further.

Police earlier said 93 people were searched during the operation, resulting in 42 drug detections, with one person charged with supplying drugs.

The LECC said it had also requested preservation of evidence, including CCTV and body-worn camera footage.

Speaking to Star Observer, Alex Greenwich said: “The LGBTIQA+ community has historical reservations toward the police, so it was vital that we write to the LECC to ask it to review drug detection operations in inner-city areas currently patronised during Pride Month.