Beau Lamarre-Condon Will Not Claim Mental Health Defence A Trial

Beau Lamarre-Condon will not rely on a mental health defence when he stands trial over the alleged murders of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies later this year.

The former NSW Police officer has maintained his not guilty plea as the NSW Supreme Court continues preparations for one of Australia’s most closely watched criminal trials.

Beau Lamarre-Condon’s mother, Coleen Lamarre, also returned to court this week as proceedings against her continue separately.

Beau Lamarre-Condon trial preparations continue

Lawyers acting for Beau Lamarre-Condon confirmed during a directions hearing on Friday that no mental health defence will be used at trial, narrowing the legal issues expected to be argued before a jury when proceedings commence in September.

Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of aggravated break and enter over the deaths of television presenter Jesse Baird and his partner, Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies, in February 2024.

The case has had a deep impact on the LGBTQIA+ community in Sydney and nationwide, with the deaths of Baird and Davies prompting widespread grief and renewed conversations around domestic violence, police accountability and community safety.

Prosecutors allege Lamarre-Condon shot Baird and Davies at Baird’s Paddington home before transporting their bodies to a rural property near Bungonia in regional New South Wales. Those allegations remain untested before a jury, and Lamarre-Condon denies the charges as he awaits trial.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutor Brett Hatfield indicated jurors would likely be taken to the alleged crime scene as part of a planned “jury view” during the trial.

The Supreme Court matter will return on August 10 as final preparations continue ahead of the expected September trial, which is anticipated to involve hundreds of witnesses and several weeks of evidence.

Separately, Coleen Lamarre, the accused’s 63-year-old mother and a former NSW Police officer, also appeared before the Downing Centre Local Court on Friday after being granted bail earlier this month.

She has been charged with doing an act with the intent of perverting the course of justice over allegations she attempted to persuade a witness in her son’s trial to give a false statement.

Coleen Lamarre has not entered a plea to the charge.

Her solicitor, John Walford, successfully sought an eight-week extension of her bail, with the matter now adjourned until September 11.

She is not accused of any involvement in the deaths of Jesse Baird or Luke Davies.

Since his arrest in February 2024, Beau Lamarre-Condon has remained in custody after being dismissed from the NSW Police Force.

Over the past 18 months, the matter has involved numerous pre-trial hearings dealing with evidence, legal procedure and trial management before what is expected to be one of New South Wales’ most significant criminal proceedings in recent years.