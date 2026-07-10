Man Charged Over Stalking The Family Of Kylie Minogue

A 66 year old man has been formally charged with stalking the family of Kylie Minogue.

John Skyllas faces two charges of stalking after repeatedly contacting the parents and brother of the pop star.

On top of allegedly repeating contact Skyllas is accused of sending gifts and making claims of being in a relationship with Kylie Minogue.

Kylie Minogue stalker set to face court

The family of Aussie pop princess Kylie Minogue have supplied Victorian police with materials that allege stalking of the family by Skyllas over a period of several months. The material has lead to Victorian police implementing personal safety intervention orders against the man preventing him from “stalking, harassing, threatening or assaulting” the family.

The Herald Sun reported this week that court documents contain allegations the man sent a ‘large number of text messages’ to the family.

It is alleged the content of the messages included claims that he was dating Kylie Minogue and that the two were in love and ‘still together,’ in the text messages sent to Minogue’s father.

It is also alleged the man repeatedly sent gifts to the singers family and that he was loitering near their homes and workplaces.

The publication also claims that Skyllas approached Minogue’s brother at his work place and took photos of him.

Skyllas will face court in November over the charges, under the personal safety intervention orders he is now prevented from going within 5 metres of the family or attempting to contact them in any way.

Kylie has previously had a security scare after she reported concerns to police that a man was seen hanging around her London home in 2019. The man allegedly harassed neighbours to find her home and continued to ring the doorbell to get her attention.

However no arrests or charges were made against the man at the time.