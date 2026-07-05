Anthony Albanese Apologises After Saying He’d “Shag, Marry, And Date” Kylie Minogue

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has issued an unequivocal apology following criticism over comments made during a podcast appearance in which he participated in a “shag, marry, date” style game.

The remarks were made during an appearance on Nova’s Bush Deep podcast, hosted by comedian Nikki Osborne, which was filmed at the Lodge. The interview was held over a bottle of whiskey, and focused on games like “bogan slang scrabble” and Albanese’s personal life – which seems like such an obvious trap for a politician that it might as well have been a carrot under a bucket.

Albanese was asked to choose between public figures Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman and Rhonda Burchmore.

The Prime Minister initially demurred after being asked the raunchy question, saying that he’d “just got married”.

But after Osborne pressured him, asking “But if it goes tits up? Just pretend,” he eventually responded, saying “Kylie, clearly”.

“You’d marry Kylie, and shag her, and date her?” Osborne asked.

“All of the above,” he said, adding “She’s terrific”.

The unenviable situation was criticised by a host of female politicians, including Liberal frontbencher Senator Sarah Henderson, who was quick to turn it into political ammunition, saying Albanese had “got into the gutter with his grubby remarks,” and shown “extremely poor judgement”.

“Mr Albanese’s crude locker room talk makes a mockery of Labor’s claim to be champions of women. How low can this Prime Minister go? Australians deserve better than this.”

Warringah MP Zali Steggall told News Corp it was “entirely inappropriate for the Prime Minister to participate in such a game,” and that he “needs to learn to push back, lead by example and call it out as sexist.”

Following the criticism, the Prime Minister’s office released a statement in which he apologised for the comments: “I apologise unequivocally for the comments.”

The Prime Minister has not issued further public comment beyond the apology statement at the time of publication.