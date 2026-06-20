AI Firms Accused Of Stealing Kylie Minogue Music

Kylie Minogue is at the centre of a growing debate over AI and artists’ rights, after new research revealed hundreds of her songs have been included in datasets used by AI developers without permission, licensing agreements or payment.

The issue is raising serious concerns across Australia’s music industry, with advocacy body APRA AMCOS warning that songwriters and creators could lose hundreds of millions of dollars if stronger protections are not introduced.

Kylie Minogue songs involved in AI music theft

According to APRA AMCOS, 940 Kylie Minogue songs have been identified in a single AI dataset. Among them are some of her most recognisable tracks, including Spinning Around, Can’t Get You Out of My Head and All the Lovers.

The findings have emerged through an “AI Watchdog” tool developed by The Atlantic, which allows artists and creators to search databases and identify whether their work has been used to train AI systems.

The revelations come as AI companies reportedly push for changes to copyright laws in both Australia and New Zealand.

APRA AMCOS chief executive David Ormston criticised the move, arguing that creators are already paying the price.

“This week, AI companies are asking the Australian and New Zealand governments for a copyright carve-out,” Ormston said.

“This week, we can show you exactly what they have already taken. No permission. No licence, No payment.

“These are not bargaining chips, they are the life’s work of Australian and New Zealand songwriters.”

Minogue is not alone. Fellow Australian artists including Nick Cave, Sia, Michael Hutchence and members of Crowded House have also had their work identified in AI training datasets.

For Cave, the issue extends beyond music. His novel, The Death of Bunny Munro, has also reportedly been incorporated into datasets.

Ormston said technology companies have so far failed to engage meaningfully with creators.

“Major tech platforms have not come to the table. Not once,” he said.

“Instead, they have lobbied governments, circulated policy papers, and proposed solutions designed to extinguish any obligation to pay.

“The only path forward is a genuine licensing conversation with the people whose work they have been using.”

APRA AMCOS estimates that, without a mandatory licensing framework, creators across Australia and New Zealand could miss out on more than $500 million in royalties over the next four years alone.