Madonna and Kylie Minogue To Release First Ever Song Collab

Gay pop icons Madonna and Kylie Minogue have announced their first-ever official track collaboration. The duo’s fresh take on Love Sensation, a fan-favourite song from Madonna’s latest Confessions II album, will be released at 8:00 am AEST on Friday, Aug. 7, by Warner Records.

The news comes just days after the two artists debuted the very track now slated for official release at a surprise Amsterdam WorldPride performance. After crashing the Madonna’s Club Confessions X MISTR, the pair performed the new “afterhours mix” before finishing off with a duet of Sorry, the hit dance-pop track Madonna’s 2005 Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Madonna & Kylie’s Collab Was “A Long Time Coming”

Earlier this year, the popstars had refused to clarify any details about a rumoured collaboration on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show. Rumoured because, while the present news marks Kylie and Madonna’s first official release of a dual track together, the pair are no strangers to sharing a stage.

In March 2024, Kylie made an appearance on Madonna’s Celebration Tour, the duo teaming up for the first time at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to cover Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive. The pop icons finished off the night’s collab with Kylie’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head, cappella style.

“This moment has been a long, long, long, long time coming,” Kylie later told People magazine. Much like the duo’s latest WorldPride team-up, this appearance had been kept under wraps, with Kylie confessing she had “furious friends” who were dumbstruck as to why they weren’t told she’d be appearing on Madonna’s tour.

Love Sensation (Afterhours Mix) is produced by Stuart Price and will receive a digital streaming release alongside three regional CD single editions. The Purple Edition is Australia’s exclusive regional CD variant, and will be available for purchase from all major music retailers.