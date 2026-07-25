Colman Domingo Takes Aim At Elon Musk Aver AI plans For ‘Historically Accurate’ Odyssey Remake

Academy Award nominated actor Colman Domingo has taken aim at Elon Musk over plans to create an AI generated, supposedly “historically accurate” adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey.

Guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 23, Domingo mocked the billionaire’s criticism of Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming film adaptation and his proposed alternative using Grok, the AI platform developed by Musk’s company xAI.

And he wasn’t holding back.

Colman Domingo Vs Elon Musk

Domingo let rip in front of the studio audience as he mercilessly mocked Musk over his statements about the film.

“I don’t wanna get technical, but you can’t make a historically accurate version of something that is totally made the fuck up,” Domingo told the audience.

“I mean, The Odyssey is fiction. You know, like The Hunger Games! Or the president’s cognitive exams” he quipped.

“Doesn’t Elon Musk have better things to do? Wasn’t this bitch supposed to be on Mars by now?”

Domingo also joked about the diverse casting in Nolan’s production, which Musk has repeatedly criticised.

“Maybe we should show a little compassion for Elon. This is a tough time for him,” Domingo said. “Helen of Troy is a beautiful Black woman. And this week, Jimmy Kimmel is a beautiful Black man.”

His comments come in response to Musk, who shared a three-minute, AI-generated Odyssey clip on X on July 22, claiming his proposed film would be “historically accurate and true to the art of Homer”.

The claim has attracted ridicule, given the ancient Greek epic is a work of mythology featuring gods, monsters and other supernatural beings.

Musk has previously attacked Nolan’s casting choices, including Black actor Lupita Nyong’o and openly transgender actor Elliot Page.

In May, Musk claimed Nolan cast Nyong’o because “he wants the awards” and described Page’s involvement as “one of the dumbest and twisted things” he had heard.

He has also expressed interest in financing a US$100 million live-action adaptation directed by controversial filmmaker Mel Gibson. The suggestion originated with an X user who proposed a version featuring “historically accurate” casting, weapons and armour, with dialogue delivered entirely in Homeric Greek.