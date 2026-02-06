Grindr Begins Tests Of Premium AI Subscription Costing $500 A Month

Grindr has started testing its new AI-powered subscription service in North America, which could see users paying up to $500 USD a month.

Still in its early stages, “Edge” utilises “gAI”- pronounced “gay-I”- Grindr’s proprietary AI stack built specifically for connecting the app’s community, with different price points ranging from $80 a week to $500 a month, depending on the level of subscription chosen.

Having already piloted the system in Australia and New Zealand, it’s now being debuted in select American cities and Canada, as part of the app’s plans to become an “AI-first company”, as Grindr’s Chief Product Officer AJ Balance explained in a blog post on Tuesday.

“In practice, that means a faster, smarter, more personalized app that helps you connect with less effort and makes every conversation count,” he said.

“EDGE is designed for users who want a more efficient, higher-signal experience – less scrolling, better conversations, and stronger follow-through.”

Grindr focus shifts to outcomes, not novelty

Baked into every aspect of the Grindr experience, its features include Discover, which gives you personalised recommendations, A-List, giving you recaps of old chats, and profile insights, helping users see who they’re most likely to connect with. It also includes all the features of the Grindr Unlimited, the most expensive tier currently available to users, costing between $28 to $45 a month.

“Together, these features are about outcomes, not novelty: connecting with greater confidence, better conversations, and more momentum,” Balance said.

“Edge” pricing currently changes from user to user, but screenshots circulating on social media show pricing advertised from $219.99 a week, to $349.99 a month, while reports from Business Insider allege costs of up to $499.99 a month. All up, it looks like the app could cost up to $6,000 a year.

Grindr has been criticised for its expansion into AI, with users concerned about the storage and distribution of their personal information, as well as wider ethical concerns about the use of artificial intelligence.