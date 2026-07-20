Troye Sivan Reveals His Secret Saucy Instagram Account

Troye Sivan has the internet talking again after revealing his saucy “alt” Instagram account.

The Rush singer publicly posted the handle to his secret account this weekend, sending fans into a frenzy.

However he locked the account shortly after, sparking speculation new music may be in the works for the star.

Troye Sivan reveals it all on Instagram

Speculation was already in overdrive that Troye Sivan is preparing to release new music after a racy Instagram post earlier this week.

Sivan posted a sexy shot of himself in nothing but a leather jacket and a lace thong with the simple caption “soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

Fans were quick to jump in with excitement expecting an upcoming announcement of new music from the Aussie singer.

However just a few days later Sivan took to Instagram with another message for his fans.

This time directing them to his “finsta” otherwise known as a “fake instagram” account which he had made public for his 15 million followers.

“Follow my finsta where i post with abandon @royeriban” he captioned the post that included a series of random photos including a shirtless picture of the singer on the floor in a dance studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

Fans were quick to jump at this new announcement, including Aussie drag superstar Courtney Act who chimed in quickly.

“As an Elder Aussie Twink I welcome you to the realm” she quipped in reply to his post.

Fellow pop star Charli XCX also chimed in simply repling “Roye!!!!!” on his post along with the other 1500+ replies.

However not long after Sivan made the account private again, but not before it had racked up over 54,000 followers who quickly shared some of the racy pictures on the account.

Still many fans were quick to point out this could be part of a publicity ploy for the star before he releases new music.

Troye Sivan released his last album Something to Give Each Other back in 2023, which spawned the hit single Rush.

Since then he has made some big appearances including Coachella with Charli XCX in 2025 and performing at Mardi Gras in the same year.

Whether or not he’s got a new album in the works still remains to be seen.