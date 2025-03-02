Troye Sivan Performs While Kylie Sends Her Love For Mardi Gras 2025

Ahead of the 2025 Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras this weekend speculation was rife as to whether Aussie pop icons Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan would be performing at the official after party.

Just hours before the event Sivan was spotted performing a sound check at the venue giving way to the all but confirmed rumours of his performance.

Meanwhile whether Kylie would perform remained a mystery.

Troye Sivan performs while Kylie sends her love to Mardi Gras

With some huge stars in town ahead of Mardi Gras speculation mounted that any number of artists could be making a surprise appearance at the official after party.

As well as Troye Sivan and Kylie Minogue, Sam Smith had been spotted in Sydney, with Billie Eilish rumoured to be in town and JoJo Siwa in the country making appearances as well.

With celebrations kicking off early in the night, everyone was in town to celebrate including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Whilst marching with his Labor colleagues the Prime Minister was approached by the ABC and expressed his hope and excitement that Kylie Minogue may perform on the night.

“She’s playing out at Homebush, there’s got to be some chance she’ll turn up here later on” he said on air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC iview (@abciview)

However shortly after Kylie made what would ultimately be her only appearance for the evening.

Instead Kylie opted for a live streamed video message direct to the ABC coverage of the event to send her love from her concert.

“Hi Mardi Gras. It’s me Kylie I’m on stage with my friends,” she said live from the stage at Homebush.

“We wanted to send you a message of love and here it is. All of us on the count of three… One, two, three… Happy Mardi Gras!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC iview (@abciview)

The Official after party

Meanwhile as he prepared to take to the stage at the official after party Troye Sivan ran into another celebrity guest who was in town for the celebrations.

Drag Race All Stars Season Three winner Trixie Mattel took to social media to share a cute picture of herself with Sivan early in the night with the cheeky caption “Homosexual Grooming.”

As anticipated much later in the night Sivan eventually took to the stage to perform during the after party.

Appearing during the set for Leland he appeared for several numbers, including his hit song Rush.

A relaxed Troye performed the number to the excited crowd, with Drag Race Down Under Season Four runner up Vybe dancing on stage as he performed.

Troye performing Rush onstage at Sydney Mardi Gras during Leland’s set⚡️pic.twitter.com/iyxb87eRcj — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) March 1, 2025

This year marks the 47th Mardi Gras, with footage of the original event in 1978 discovered and released earlier this week.