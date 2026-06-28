Canada Cleared To Compete In Eurovision, But Will They?

Eurovision could soon gain a new competitor after Canada officially became eligible to enter the iconic song contest.

The Eurovision Song Contest has long attracted fans far beyond Europe, and a major development this week has opened the door for Canada to finally join the competition.

While no official entry has been confirmed, the move marks the closest Canada has ever come to competing under its own flag.

Eurovision eligibility opens door for Canada

Canada has officially become eligible to compete in Eurovision after public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada was granted full membership of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Full EBU membership is the primary requirement for participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, meaning Canada now meets the same eligibility criteria as dozens of competing nations across Europe and beyond.

The broadcaster’s promotion from associate member to full member was approved during an EBU General Assembly meeting in Prague, ending decades of speculation about whether Canada could ever formally join the contest.

Despite the milestone, CBC has not confirmed whether it will submit an entry for Eurovision 2027.

“We’ll have more to say about the Eurovision Song Contest later,” CBC/Radio-Canada spokesperson Leon Mar said following the announcement.

The possibility of Canadian participation has been gathering momentum for more than a year. In its 2025 budget, the government of Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed it was working with CBC/Radio-Canada “to explore participation in Eurovision”.

Eurovision director Martin Green also indicated earlier this year that the contest would welcome a Canadian entry.

“We are an open place. For 70 years, our doors have been open, and we will welcome anyone through those doors who want to share the values of this wonderful occasion and stand on our stage with friends.”

Although Canada has never officially competed as a nation, Canadians have played a significant role in Eurovision history. Most famously, Quebec-born superstar Céline Dion won the contest in 1988 while representing Switzerland, a victory widely credited with helping launch her international career.

Other Canadian artists have also appeared on the Eurovision stage representing European countries, including Natasha St-Pier and La Zarra.

Canada would not be the first non European nation to participate of course. much has been made since Australia first competed in 2015 following a special invitation from the EBU. Despite never winning the competition, our 2026 entry from Delta Goodrem brought us the closest to crown in ten years after securing fourth place.

The development comes after one of the most controversial Eurovision seasons in recent memory as debate surrounding Israel’s participation continued throughout the 2026 contest, prompting criticism and boycotts from several broadcasters.

Despite the controversy, the competition went ahead, with Bulgaria claiming victory after singer Dara won Eurovision 2026 with Bangaranga, earning 516 points and securing hosting rights for next year’s contest.