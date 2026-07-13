Adam Lambert Drops Powerful And Personal New Album

Global gay superstar Adam Lambert has returned with his latest album delivering another unique recording for his fans.

Adam, marks the sixth studio album for Lambert and it’s his most personal yet.

Adam Lambert delivers something special

Since first appearing on stage on the eighth season of American Idol in 2009 Adam Lambert caught the attention of audiences both in the US and worldwide.

Lambert quickly became a favourite in the competition, however after questions about his sexuality arose during the competition he ultimately placed runner up to Kris Allen, a loss that many attributed to a conservative reaction to his sexuality at the time.

Since then Lambert has proven an absolute contender in the entertainment industry, embracing his queerness and delivering a bold authenticity, despite whatever backlash he faced.

In the same year as his American Idol appearance Lambert found himself embroiled in controversy after he kissed a male bassist and grab the crotch of another live on stage at the American Music Awards.

The public reaction was swift as Adam faced cancellation of upcoming performances following a sea of complaints. Lambert later challenged to criticism in an interview with Rolling Stone stating that “Female performers have been doing this for years—pushing the envelope about sexuality—and the minute a man does it, everybody freaks out. We’re in 2009—it’s time to take risks, be a little more brave, time to open people’s eyes and if it offends them, then maybe I’m not for them. My goal was not to piss people off, it was to promote freedom of expression and artistic freedom.”

Since then Lambert has continued to embrace his artist freedom, crafting an image that defies gender norms and delivering five successful studio albums as well as touring the world as the stand in frontman with Queen.

Adam is another musical adventure for Lambert, written in the midst of the break up of his long term relationship with Oliver Gliese which ended in 2025, it is dark and powerful.

“THIS IS THE START OF A NEW CHAPTER” he wrote on Instagram.

“ADAM BEGINS WITH THE DESIRE FOR A STICKY, GUTSY, GRITTY NEW HOME. RAT CITY IS THE BACKDROP: A NEWLY SINGLE, SELF-ASSURED CRAWL THROUGH CONCRETE AND BLUNT TRUTHS, TOWARD NEW CONNECTIONS AND THE SLOW DE-INVENTION OF PERSONA.”

With the artist freedom of an independent release under his own label More Is More Adam has crafted an album that blends a mixture of pop synth, glam rock and power vocals that mix party with powerful story telling.

In particular Am I Ok strikes a chord with anyone who has felt the isolation and loneliness of a break up, this power ballad is one of the stand out tracks and while it may be the most sombre of the tracks, the album is littered with plenty of up beat tracks backed by powerful lyrics that help deliver this latest offering in true Adam Lambert style.

Adam is available to stream of purchase on all platforms now.