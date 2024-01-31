Adam Lambert Says He Is Excited To Return To Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras

Out gay and unapologetic, Queen frontman Adam Lambert returns to Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras after 14 years.

For Mardi Gras organisers, Sydney WorldPride 2023 would have been a tough act to follow. Embracing the motto of ‘go big or go home’, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras returns this year with the promise of an unparalleled celebration of Pride, and a “colossal line-up” of over 150 performers, including superstar and Queen frontman – Adam Lambert.

Lambert is set to headline the Mardi Gras Party at Hordern Pavilion, supported by the iconic Ultra Naté and the powerhouse queen anthem ‘Finally’ sensation, CeCe Peniston commanding the Forecourt stage.

For Lambert, this is a homecoming of sorts – he had first performed at the Sydney Mardi Gras in 2010. In an exclusive chat with Star Observer, Lambert says “expect some unexpected surprises!”

‘We Are Going To Have Fun’

“I’m so excited to put on a show for the LGBTQI community in Sydney. This will be a great full-circle moment. I performed at Mardi Gras in 2010. Fourteen years later, I plan on beating that appearance. We are going to have so much fun,” Lambert promises.

Lambert has a special place in his heart for Sydney’s queer community. “Sydney’s Queer community has always been so friendly! There’s a real sense of family and joy that I’m so excited to experience again!”



Lambert’s return to Australian shores is much awaited. Out gay and unapologetic, Lambert has not only left an indelible mark on the music industry but has also been a trailblazer in breaking down barriers around LGBTQI representation.

Lambert rose to fame as the runner-up on the eighth season of “American Idol” in 2009. While his vocal prowess powered his meteoric rise, it was his unapologetic embrace of his identity as a gay man, steadfast refusal to conform to traditional norms and his uniqueness that set him apart.

Creating Music

With his debut album ‘For Your Entertainment’ and sophomore album “Trespassing,” the singer announced that he was here to stay.

“It’s been quite an adventure,” says Lambert. “I’ve learned a lot about myself and about my craft. I feel like I’ve entered into a great headspace and have begun to create some exciting new music!” says the Grammy-nominated singer.

Since 2011, Lambert’s collaboration with iconic rock band Queen, saw him stepping into the larger-than-life shoes of the late Freddie Mercury. It seemed like a match blessed-by-Mercury-in-heaven.

Lambert’s dynamic stage presence and vocal prowess blended seamlessly with Queen’s timeless catalogue – their concerts have enthralled audiences around the world.

“I love being part of continuing the legacy of one of the greatest rock bands of all time,” Lambert acknowledges. “The songs continue to challenge me and I adore when the audiences sing along. It’s really one of the greatest honours of my career to be given the privilege of travelling the world with Brian May and Roger Taylor to celebrate Freddie and the music they created.”

We Will Rock You

Beyond the stage, Lambert has used his platform to advocate for LGBTQI rights and supported organisations like GLAAD. “The music industry has shifted and is much more receptive to queer talent. Our audiences find us and we can now more freely create art to represent our identities! My message for young queer artists is to put your dreams into action. Go for it!”

Lambert fans can expect the singer’s signature vocals, showmanship, chart-topping hits and iconic Queen classics at the Mardi Gras part. Lambert is sure to deliver on Queen’s promise ‘We will Rock you!’

Mardi Gras organisers are as excited for Lambert’s return. “The Mardi Gras Party this year is an exhilarating blend of our community’s history and the dazzling future we’re marching towards. Headlined by the incredible Adam Lambert, you can just imagine the energy when he belts out those Queen anthems – it will be electric,” Gil Beckwith, Sydney Mardi Gras, tells Star Observer.

“Then combining that with the powerhouse performances we’re expecting from Ultra Naté and CeCe Peniston. We’re talking about iconic queer anthems that resonate with every one of us. “

‘Dance Floors Were Our Sanctuaries’

While all the attention will be on Lambert, other acts are sure to rock the party.

“The Mardi Gras Party is more than its headline acts. It’s a 10-hour journey across six unique venues, each with a curated experience featuring some of the top DJs around. It’s a night that reflects our community’s journey – It’s a nod to our past, to those early days when the party was about coming together and finding joy amidst challenges. Back in the ’80s and ’90s dance floors were our sanctuaries. They were where we celebrated life and remembered those we lost. This year’s party? It’s all about that spirit of togetherness,” said Beckwith.

After a sizzling debut at WorldPride, the Bondi Beach party returns with Slayyyter delivering an exclusive Australian performance, joined by a stacked line-up of international DJs. A special guest performer, whose identity remains under wraps until mid-February, is also poised to join this stellar line-up.

“Bondi Beach Party is set to be a stunner – it’s our queer celebration at one of Sydney’s most iconic locations. This year, we’ve handpicked a lineup that truly embodies the spirit of Mardi Gras. From Slayyyter’s electric performance to the beats of global DJs, we’re bringing the heart of our community to Bondi’s sands,” shared Beckwith.

“Staging the Bondi Beach Party is a colossal endeavour. We’re essentially crafting a unique live music precinct from the ground up, right on the sands of Bondi. But the payoff? It’s immense. This event is not just unique to our community but also to Sydney itself. It embodies something truly special – the effort, the energy, the creativity that goes into it, it’s all worth it, and then some!”

Completing this diverse roster, Aussie favourites Cub Sport and MAY-A will enchant fans at Laneway and Ultra Violet, contributing to the festival’s dynamic and eclectic mix of music and entertainment.





