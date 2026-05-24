Ricky Martin Resumes Concert After Tear Gas Attack At Montenegro Show

Ricky Martin has reassured fans he is safe after a frightening tear gas incident forced him to abruptly leave the stage during a concert in Montenegro this week.

The singer was performing in Podgorica as part of his European tour when someone in the crowd reportedly discharged tear gas toward the stage, triggering panic and temporarily halting the performance.

Despite the disruption, Ricky Martin later returned to continue the concert, telling the audience: “Nothing is going to stop this show. Nothing.”

Ricky Martin returns to stage after security scare

The incident occurred during the Montenegro stop of the Ricky Martin Live tour, which marked the beginning of the European leg of the international tour following his performances in Australia late last year.

According to a statement from Martin’s publicist, Róndine Alcalá, “During Ricky Martin’s concert tonight in Montenegro — where the artist was kicking off the European leg of his ‘Ricky Martin Live’ tour — an individual discharged tear gas toward the stage, causing an abrupt interruption of the show.”

“As a precautionary measure, Ricky Martin and his entire team immediately exited the stage while security personnel and local authorities worked to contain the situation and ensure the safety of those in attendance.”

The concert took place in Podgorica’s Independence Square as part of celebrations marking 20 years since Montenegro’s independence from Serbia.

Authorities reportedly secured the area before the singer eventually resumed the performance, despite concerns from some within his entourage.

Fan footage shared online captured Martin’s return to the stage, where he defiantly addressed the crowd before continuing the concert.

RICKY MARTIN INTERRUMPE SHOW TRAS ATAQUE CON GAS LACRIMÓGENO El concierto de Ricky Martin en Montenegro fue suspendido por varios minutos luego de que una persona lanzara gas lacrimógeno cerca del escenario, generando tensión entre los asistentes. El equipo de seguridad actuó… pic.twitter.com/HR5qPUDH4J — 24 Morelos (@24_morelos) May 22, 2026

The Grammy winning performer has not personally commented in detail on the incident, however his representative later confirmed: “Ricky Martin and his team are safe and grateful for the support and concern received following tonight’s events in Montenegro.”

Martin also attempted to lighten the mood during the show, changing the opening lyric of his hit Livin’ La Vida Loca from New York to Montenegro.

Martin’s European tour is set to continue through August, including his first UK performance in more than a decade.