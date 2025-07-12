Reporter Reveals Ricky Martin Stormed Out Over Gay Questions In Early 2000’s

US reporter Billy Bush has revealed the time he sent Ricky Martin over the edge with his line of questioning about his sexuality.

The incident, which took place in the early 2000’s left Bush in shock after Martin swiftly exited the interview.

He revealed it’s a moment he still reflects on with regret.

Ricky Martin furious over gay questions

It’s hard to believe there was a time that Ricky Martin was still in the closet, however back in the early 2000’s, like many celebrities, Ricky Martin was keeping his true sexuality a closely guarded secret.

It wasn’t until 2010 that the singer publicly came out writing “I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man” on his website.

However before this time like many celebrities Ricky Martin often faced questions about his sexuality.

Speaking to US actor Rob Lowe on his podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe this week US reporter Billy Bush recounted the time he posed the incredibly invasive question to Martin and his very direct response.

During an interview with the star Bush told Martin that about eight people in the hotel bar wanted to know “if you’re gay.”

Understandably Ricky Martin was not happy with the line of questioning.

“He stiffens up in the chair and he goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘Oh boy,’” Bush recalled.

“And he goes, ‘You motherf**ker,’ rips off his microphone.”

“You want your headline … You piece of garbage” Martin allegedly said before storming out of the interview.

Reflecting on his regrets about the incident Bush told Lowe “I’m not in the business of hurting people. I am in the business of figuring out who I am and where I’m going. And you need to be able to make mistakes in life.”

In an effort to make things right Billy says he went to find Martin to apologise for the incident.

“Ricky, I am so sorry for asking that question. I don’t know what I was thinking. It was a cowboy question. It was inappropriate. I’m so sorry, and I promise you this will never see the light of day” he told the singer.

Surprisingly Ricky was quite forgiving of Bush, thanking him and forgiving him.

“I’ve been struggling with this my whole life. There will be a time, there will be a place. It will not be here on this program while I’m promoting this album” he told him in response.

“It is deeply personal to me. I appreciate you coming back in here. I forgive you.”

Ricky Martin is set to return to Australia later this year for his national tour.