Sabrina Carpenter Apologises After Coachella Yodelling Incident With Fan

Entertainment Music News
Michael James
April 12, 2026
Sabrina Carpenter Apologises After Coachella Yodelling Incident With Fan
Image: Image: Screenshot (X/Twitter)

Sabrina Carpenter has apologised after a misunderstanding with a fan during her first ever Coachella headline set sparked debate online, with some accusing the pop star of being culturally insensitive.

The incident unfolded when Carpenter paused her performance after hearing an unfamiliar sound from the crowd.

Her response to the fans explanation left many questioning her approach.

Sabrina Carpenter Apologises To Fans

During her Coachella headline set Sabrina Carpenter stopped to address the crowd when the noise from a fan caught her off guard.

“I think I heard someone yodel,” Carpenter said after stopping mid performance to address the distraction.

“Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it” she told them.

When the fan explained the sound was “part of [their] culture” and meant to be a “call” for “celebration,” Carpenter appeared confused.

“That’s your culture, yodelling?” Carpenter said from behind the piano shortly before continuing her set.

“Is this Burning Man? What’s going on? This is weird” the singer said with a perplexed look on her face.

The sound was later identified by fans as a zaghrouta, a traditional celebratory call used across parts of the Middle East and North Africa.


The tense interaction quickly spread across social media, prompting backlash from some viewers.

“Sabrina saying that she doesn’t like a cultural Arabic cheer … this is so insensitive and Islamophobic. I am very disappointed in her,” one person wrote on X.

I’m in a complete shock. I used to be a huge sabrina carpenter fan and now she’s mocking my culture and calling me “weird”, this is so racist and inappropriate and it made me feel uncomfortable. this white blonde racist woman should be cancelled” wrote another.

Carpenter later responded directly, issuing an apology.

“My apologies I didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. Could have handled it better! Now I know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out.”

Despite the apology, debate continued online.

“The way Sabrina doubled down and decided to continue to be ignorant even after it was clarified yodelling is part of that person’s culture says a lot about her,” one disappointed fan tweeted.

“Did Sabrina Carpenter just call that girl’s culture weird and creepy?” another added.

Others defended the singer, pointing to the chaotic nature of live festival performances.

“She clearly could not hear the girl speaking,” one explained. “You have to remember she’s all the way up on stage.”

“Please don’t let this become a thing, she really couldn’t hear what was happening and was not trying to offend anyone!” another added. “She had a lot going on at the moment.”

Carpenter has not made any further public comments following the incident.

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