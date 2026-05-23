Britney Spears Makes Strange Claims Against Her Mother In Wild New DUI Arrest Footage

Footage of pop star and gay icon Britney Spears being arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence has been released online and the footage features some wild allegations.

In the footage released by TMZ the star is seen taking a sobriety test and heard making allegations against her mother.

The allegations include her mother allegedly killing a twelve year old boy with Britney also stating her mother “tried to kill” her.

Footage of Britney Spears DUI arrest emerges

Back in March Britney Spears was taken into custody in Ventura County, roughly 80 kilometres northwest of Los Angeles. Authorities say the arrest occurred at around 9:30pm local time after she was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol after allegedly driving erratically.

Spears was booked into custody before being released several hours later as part of a US “cite and release” process, where the arrestee is released after booking with a notice to appear in court at a later date. Spears was scheduled to front Ventura County Superior Court on May 4.

Spears pleaded guilty through her attorney to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge, avoiding jail time, receiving 12 months probation.

Now just weeks later the footage has revealed just what happened that night.

Spears is seen undertaking and then failing a sobriety test before she is arrested by police and taken to their vehicle where they described her behaviour as “argumentative and belligerent.”

When asked about her sobriety she tells police she “could drink probably four bottles of wine and take care of you, I’m an angel.”

When warned by police that drink driving could potentially kill someone Britney is heard claiming that her estranged mother had killed someone.

“Yes, sir, I know. My mum accidentally killed a man on a bike … but I never did that before,” she tells the officers.

“And nothing happened to her! … Why didn’t they arrest her? How come my mum got away with everything?” she continues before also alleging that her mother tried to kill her as well. While it is not elaborated on any further, it could be that the singer was referring to her time under a conservatorship by her family.

The story marries up with a story in her mothers memoir Through the Storm where she explains that she killed a 12-year-old boy in a rush to get to the hospital.

At the time the singers team released a statement saying that “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”