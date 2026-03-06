Britney Spears Arrested In California For Allegedly Driving Under The Influence

Pop star and gay icon Britney Spears has been arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The 44-year-old singer was taken into custody late on Wednesday night in Ventura County, roughly 80 kilometres northwest of Los Angeles. Authorities say the arrest occurred at around 9:30pm local time after she was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol.

Spears was booked into custody before being released several hours later under what US authorities describe as a “cite and release” process, where th arrestee is released after booking with a notice to appear in court at a later date.

Arrest records show the singer is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4.

According to law enforcement sources cited by multiple media outlets, the arrest followed a report of erratic driving in the area. Officers later stopped the vehicle and conducted an investigation before placing Spears under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officials have not released further details about the incident.

Britney’s manager Cade Hudson told TMZ, “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.”

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by christina cocca (@coccamacocca)

Britney Spears: the conservatorship & #FreeBritney movement

The singer’s personal life has long been the subject of intense public attention.

In 2008, following a series of highly publicised personal struggles, Spears was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship that gave her father and other legal representatives control over many aspects of her financial and personal affairs.

The arrangement remained in place for more than a decade and drew increasing scrutiny in the late 2010s, with th grassroots #FreeBritney movement gaining traction online, which grew rapidly. and even public rallies were held supporting Spears.

The #FreeBritney movement argued that Spears had been unfairly restricted and called for the legal arrangement to end.

In November 2021, a Los Angeles judge formally terminated the conservatorship after Spears spoke publicly in court about her experience under the arrangement.

The latest arrest marks tjhe first legal issue the singer had had in several years. Spears previously faced misdemeanour charges in 2007 related to a hit-and-run incident and driving without a valid licence.

Authorities have said further details about Wednesday night’s arrest may be released as the case proceeds toward Spears’ scheduled court appearance in May.